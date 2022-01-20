PERU — The Rutland Alpine skiing team had two boys skiers take the top two spots of Thursday's Dave Pinder Memorial giant slalom race at Bromley Mountain.
The Raiders' Ben Cerreta inched out the win with a two-run time of 1:19.87. Teammate Kyle Harned was just behind him at 1:19.90, in second place. The pair were the only two skiers to lay down a run in less than 40 seconds.
Burr and Burton's Andrew Maneggia was the other skier on the podium.
Woodstock's Ben Johnson was fourth and Rutland's Sawyer Nelson took fifth with a time of 1:22.49.
The top top was rounded out by Woodstock's Bode Wood (1:23.65), Zachary Nelson (1:23.90), BBA's Eli White (1:24.01), Rutland's Hudson Branchaud (1:24.06) and Woodstock's Levi Halley (1:24.36).
Other notable top-25 finishers were Fair Haven's Ashton Thomas (12th), Green Mountain's Leo Schnipper (13th) and Jayden Hinkle (16th) and Rutland's Aaron Lefrancois (18th) and Ryan McPhee (23rd).
Rutland took home the win in the boys team scoring with 15 points, followed by BBA (34), Woodstock (37), Thetford (71), Hartford (101) and Mill River (117).
BBA's Franny Levitas was the winner of the girls race with a time of 1:22.99. Following her on the podium was Woodstock's Abigail Masillo and Ali Daigle.
The Bulldogs had the rest of the top-10 finishers with Alex Faucher, Brooke Weber, Annabelle Gray, Iris Nofziger, Cristina Gregory, Hannah Cyr and Emilia de Jounge.
Otter Valley's Ella Brytowski was just outside the top 10 in 11th with a time of 1:27.56.
The top Rutland finisher was Ady Kinsman in 15th with a time of 1:30.20.
Other notable top-25 finishers were Green Mountain's Haley Racicot (16th) and Rutland's Lauren Solimano (19th) and Paige Harned (20th).
BBA took home first in the girls team scoring with 16 points, followed by Woodstock (26), Rutland (53), Thetford (73) and Hartford (91).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSJ 35, LTS 15
DORSET — The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team overcame offensive struggles to beat Long Trail 35-15 Thursday night.
"Some nights we can't throw the ball in the ocean. Tonight, we couldn't find the ocean," said MSJ coach Bill Bruso. "I commend out defensive effort."
Emma Wiegers and Lauryn Charron had 10 points apiece for MSJ.
Molly Luikart had six points for LTS.
MSJ (5-2) hosts Mid-Vermont on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Westside 60, BF 27
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland girls basketball team cruised to a 60-27 win against Bellows Falls Thursday night.
The Golden Horde broke the game open with a 21-8 second quarter.
"We got some turnovers from our defense," said West Rutland coach Carl Serrani.
Peyton Guay paced the Horde with 24 points and Arianna Coombs added 15 points. Lauren Kamel led BF with nine points.
West Rutland (8-1) is at Green Mountain on Saturday.
LEGION BASEBALL
New entry optimistic
MORRISVILLE — The new Morrisville Post 33 entry on the state's American Legion baseball scene is generating some excitement.
The team is brand spanking new on the Legion landscape but the foundation has been built through Junior Legion programs for several years, said Post 33 coach Keith Woodland.
The base school will be Peoples Academy but the team will also draw from several other area high schools like Stowe, Lamoille and Hazen.
Post 33's home diamond will be at Peoples Academy but there are discussions about having Lamoille as an alternate site.
Woodland said Post 33 itself is hamstrung by COVID like many Legion posts in the state so there is fund-raising efforts to support the baseball team.
"Despite the post's limitations from the pandemic, they have been so supportive," Woodland said.
Post 33 has a player roster of 13 at this point.
The club has a player from Hazen with the remainder of the roster fairly evenly distributed from Stowe, Peoples and Lamoille.
Woodland said he could see a good Legion rivalry developing among Morrisville, Barre Post 10 and Montpelier Post 3.
"We are in good shape," said Woodland, also the baseball coach at Peoples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.