BENNINGTON — Rutland High School swept the individual honors at Willow Park with Brady Geisler winning the boys race by clocking 17:47 and Helen Culpo taking the girls race in a time of 23:02.
Rutland also took first place for the boys in the team competition with a score of 19 to 43 for Brattleboro and 83 for the host Mount Anthony team.
MAU was the top girls team with a score of 29 to 48 for Rutland and 78 for Brattleboro.
Culpo in her first year running had what Rutland coach Tom Geisler called “a breakout race.”
Her teammate Annabellle Mahar placed fourth in 24:08.
Geisler led a deep Raider effort. Rutland had the first three runners to cross the line in the boys race. Karver Butler followed Geisler in a time of 19:01 and next was Owen Dube-Johnson at 19:08. There was plenty of Raider Red in the top ten. Max McCalla’s sixth-place time was 19:54, Ethan Woodbury was seventh at 20:01 and Lane Shelton gave the Raiders the eighth spot at 20:13.
“It was a good day for us. We ran well as a pack,” coach Geisler said.
The excitement is just beginning for the Raiders. There will be a Southern Vermont League Championship after all and the Raiders will host the A Division race at Northwood Park on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Hartford at Fair Haven,-ppd.
FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven’s boys soccer game scheduled for Tuesday at LaPlaca Field was postponed because of a wet field and the 1-5 Slaters will play the game against Hartford on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Twin Valley 9, Mill River 3
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River boys soccer team stood up to the talented Twin Valley squad for a long while but after the Wildcats cranked up the attack they were able to leave town with a 9-3 win.
After TV scored in the opening minute, Mill River’s prolific combination of Tyler Corey answered. Corey got the goal and Jones the assist.
The Wildcats went up but again Corey and Jones drew the Minutemen even.
“It is a great combo,” Mill River coach Peter Roach said. “They passed it up the field four or five times with give-and-goes and Tyler scored. It was one of the prettiest goals I have ever seen.”
Mill River’s third goal closed the lead to 5-3. It was scored by Jones with Dominick Phillips earning the assist.
Leading Twin Valley’s attack were Finn Fisher (two goals and four assists) and Colin McHale with two goals.
Roach credited Twin Valley’s sweeper Izaak Park with an outstanding game.
“He took away a lot of our chances,” Roach said.
Mill River takes a 6-3 record to Mount St. Joseph on Friday.
Twin Valley moves to 6-1 with its fourth straight victory.
Woodstock 9, Otter Valley 0.
BRANDON — Otter Valley was playing with Woodstock through the first 20 scoreless minutes. Then, OV coach Dick Williams is not sure what happened by the Wasps ran away to a 9-0 victory.
Williams said the Wasps’ second goal seemed to crush his players emotionally.
Thomas Bissallon, Andrew Gubbins and Ezra Lockhart scored two goals each for the Wasps.
The Otters fell to 2-4 and will travel to Springfield on Thursday and host Mount Anthony on Saturday to complete the regular season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mount Anthony 14, MR 0
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony had its way in girls soccer action under the Tuesday night lights, rolling to a 14-0 victory over Mill River.
MAU improves to 2-5. Mill River is 1-9.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NU adds 10 recruits
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University head men’s ice hockey coach Cam Ellsworth announced that 10 newcomers will join the Cadets with his 2020 recruiting class announcement on Tuesday.
Ellsworth and assistant coach Steve Mattson have brought in a class that features five forwards, three defensemen and two goalies, as well as seven Americans and three Canadians.
The Cadets are coming off a historic 2019-20 campaign that was cut short by the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament. Norwich won its second straight and 14th overall New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) title, as well as carried a nine-game shutout streak into the national tournament.
The Cadets finished the season with a 24-2-2 record and were the No. 1-ranked team in the country going into the NCAA Tournament. The set nine new NCAA Division III records during the course of the 2019-20 season. Goalie Tom Aubrun was named the Sid Watson National Player of the Year and is currently signed to an American Hockey League contract with the Rockford Ice Hogs.
Norwich began official team practices on Oct. 6 at Kreitzberg Arena. The Cadets’ 2020-21 schedule is still to be determined pending NCAA, NEHC and State of Vermont health and safety guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.