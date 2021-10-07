BRATTLEBORO — The ride continued Thursday night for the Rutland girls soccer team. The Ravens edged Brattleboro 1-0 for their seventh straight victory along with a seven consecutive shutout for goalkeeper Kathryn Moore and her defense.
The goal came after Camryn Kinsman’s corner kick on net was finished off by Karsyn Bellomo with only eight minutes remaining.
It was the Ravens’ seventh corner kick in a game they dominated, outshooting the Colonels 27-7.
“It was our seventh corner and we finally capitalized on the seventh,” Rutland coach Lori McClallen said.
Rutland is 8-3 and 3-0 in the Southern Vermont League.
GIRLS SOCCER
Proctor 5, Poultney 1
PITTSFORD — Proctor was down to 13 players with numerous absentees between injuries and COVID protocol, but the Phantoms had enough to topple Poultney 5-1 and raise their record to 8-0.
Isabel Greb had three goals and Emma Palmer added two goals and two assists for the Phantoms.
Katelynn Regula and Dez Traverse also had assists for the Phantoms.
Anna Taylor scored for the Blue Devils.
“Anna’s goal was a beautiful goal,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said. “It hit the inside of the far post and went in.”
Proctor will play West Rutland on Saturday 1:30 p.m. in its homecoming game at Taranovich Field.
Fair Haven 6, Hartford 0
FAIR HAVEN — The girls game at LaPlaca Field had a weird ending but it was a good ending for the Fair Haven girls soccer team which upped its record to 7-2-2 with a 6-0 victory over Hartford.
The Hurricanes walked off the field with about six minutes remaining.
Fair Haven coach Teri Perry said she did not know why the visitors walked off but was told it had something to do with something said from the Fair Haven student section.
Perry said she had no knowledge of anything that might have come out of the student section.
Lily Briggs assisted Brittney Love and then Briggs scored via Love’s assist, allowing the Slaters to take a 2-0 lead to halftime.
Madison Perry assisted Briggs and then Ayame Merkel scored via Elizabeth’s Love’s assist to push the score to 4-0.
Perry scored with Briggs earning the assist and then Briggs scored an unassisted goal to account for the final score.
“Shortly after the sixth goal, they walked off the field,” coach Perry said.
Westside 2, MR 0
WEST RUTLAND — Anna Cyr scored both goals as West Rutland defeated Mill River 2-0 in girls soccer action on Thursday to raise its record to 7-2.
Emma Sevigny and Aubrey Beaulieu had the assists.
The Golden Horde spent much of the day attacking but Mill River goalie Malori Carlson was her usual save.
“She was fabulous. She kept them in the game,” West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy said.
BBA 2, Woodstock 0
WOODSTOCK — Burr and Burton Academy improved its record to 5-4 on Thursday by blanking Woodstock 2-0.
The Wasps fell to 5-2-1.
WRV 6, Sharon 0
SOUTH ROYALTON — The White River Valley Wildcats breezed to a 6-0 win over Sharon Academy in girls soccer action on Thursday.
The Wildcats improved their record to 7-3 and the Phoenix fell to 1-7.
BOYS SOCCER
GM 5, Otter Valley 0
CHESTER — Everett Mosher had a hat trick and Ben Munukka and Austin Kubisek tacked on the other goals as Green Mountain trimmed Otter Valley 5-0 in boys soccer on Thursday.
The Otters ambushed Green Mountain with the perfect game plan in Brandon, stacking the defense and making GM work for a 1-0 overtime victory.
This time the 10-1 Chieftains were ready for it.
“We had worked on some stuff in practice that we could do against that defense,” Green Mountain coach Jake Walker said.
“But we did not score until about 15 minutes was left in the half. Otter Valley defense and their goalie (Hayden Bernhardt) was really good.”
The Otters fell to 2-6-2.
Green Mountain travel to Woodstock on Tuesday.
MSJ 7, Westside 0
NORTH CLARENDON — Mount St. Joseph kept its perfect season intact on Thursday by beating West Rutland 7-0 in boys soccer action on Thursday.
Tyler Corey got the Mounties going by scoring the first two goals and Andre Prunty netted the third on a header.
Both of Corey’s goals were assisted by Ryan Jones.
Prunty’s header came on a cross from Chase Wiegers.
“It was a beautiful ball,” MSJ assistant coach Peter Roach said.
Corey got his hat trick for the fourth goal, Prunty assisting.
Jones made it 5-0 with Corey picking up the assist.
Ryan LaForest had the sixth score and Ryan Jones the seventh.
Brendan McKenna, one of the Mill River students playing for MSJ, finished the day’s scoring with his first varsity goal.
“He got the goal in the game we played at Mill River. How great is that?” Roach said. “And it was a beautiful shot.”
The Mounties will put their 9-0 record on the line on Tuesday when Twin Valley comes to Abatiell Field.
FIELD HOCKEY
OV 5, Middlebury 0
MIDDLEBURY — Otter Valley came out fast, scoring twice in the opening quarter on the way to a 5-0 win over Middlebury. Brittney Jackson and Ryleigh LaPorte had those early goals.
LaPorte scored again in the second quarter.
Cousins Alice and Riley Keith each knocked in a goal in the third quarter.
Coach Jodie Keith credited LaPorte with being a catalyst for the attack, advancing the ball up the field.
Elizabeth Atherton was solid defensively for the Otters.
Lily Morgan had to make three difficult saves to notch her shutout.
The Otters were dominant as the Tiger goalie had to scramble to the tune of 23 saves.
The Otters hike their record to 7-1-1 and the Tigers fall to 0-10.
