KILLINGTON — Rutland High School's Kyle Harned finished in second place of the Alpine skiing boys giant slalom race held at Pico Mountain on Monday.
Harned finished with a two-run time of 1 minute, 36.12 seconds, coming in behind the winner Knight Okie, of Burr and Burton Academy.
The boys top-five was completed by Woodstock's Bode Wood, Rutland's Sawyer Nelson and BBA's Andrew Maneggia.
Other Rutland skiers in the top 25 were Jackson Gilmond (11th), Sebastian Pell (12th), Eli Rosi (14th), Aaron LeFrancois (15th), Ryan McPhee (20th) and Mason Keefe (23rd).
Mount St. Joseph's top skier was Myles Donahue in 29th, one spot ahead of teammate Brian Pierce.
Lauren Solimano was the lone RHS skier in the top 10 of the girls race, finishing 10th in 1:52.98. Teammate Paige Harned was a spot behind in 11th. Other Rutland skiers in the top 25 were Ady Kinsman (13th) and Ally Cerreta (25th).
Woodstock's Chloe Masillo won the race ahead of BBA's Alex Faucher, Rivendell's Allie Vogelien and Harper Traendly and the Bulldogs' Iris Nofziger.
The top MSJ girls skier was Estella Gross in 29th.
BOYS HOCKEY
RHS 3, Milton 1
HIGHGATE SPRINGS — Ethan Wideawake had two goals and Cam Rider added a goal and an assist to help power Rutland to a 3-1 victory over Milton in boys hockey action on Monday night.
Rider notched the first goal with Anders Lowkes and Greg Olson earning assists.
Wideawake scored assisted by Rider and Wideawake wrapped up the game with an empty-netter.
"Our goalie Noah Bruttomesso played great as usual," Rutland coach Mike Anderson said. He collected 26 saves.
Rutland puts a 9-5 record on the line on Saturday when Mount Mansfield comes to Spartan Arena.
BOYS BASKETBALL
OV 59, BBA 48
MANCHESTER — The Otter Valley boys basketball team got a huge victory over a Division I team on Monday night and the Otters did it on the road, trimming Burr and Burton Academy 59-48.
The Otters led wire-to-wire and 30-23 advantage at the half.
Ben Adams and Logan Letourneau led the Otters with 13 points apiece.
Adams was playing in his third game since an injury and OV coach Mike Stark said this was the first game where Adams really looked healthy.
Drew Pelkey added 12 points and made five of six free throws in the fourth quarter. Callum Morell led the Bulldogs with 14 points.
"This was a confidence booster for us because Burr and Burton had beaten some teams like MSJ and Brattleboro that we had lost to," Stark said.
The Otters will take a 5-8 record to Windsor on Wednesday.
Hartford 64, Springfield 26
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Springfield boys basketball team hung with Hartford early on, but couldn't keep up, losing 64-26 Monday night.
The Cosmos trailed by just a point after the first quarter, but the Hurricanes took control from there and never gave it back.
James Gultekin led Springfield with 12 points. Christian Hathorn led Hartford with 14 points.
Springfield (3-9) is at Otter Valley on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
GM 49, Twin Valley 32
JACKSONVILLE — The Green Mountain boys basketball team is working on a winning season, pushing their record to 8-4 with Monday night's 49-32 victory at Twin Valley.
Austin Kubisek and Tanner Swisher led GMUHS with 15 points apiece and Eben Mosher added 10.
Green Mountain (8-4) makes the short trip to Bellows Falls on Wednesday.
Proctor 58, GCS 51
BENNINGTON — Chase Razanouski came back from his injury like a house afire, scoring 20 points and corralling 16 rebounds. Teammate Aaron Brock joined him with a double-double of his own (14 points, 10 rebounds) but it was not enough as the Phantoms fell 58-51 to Grace Christian 58-51 on Monday night.
The Lions led by 12 at halftime but the Phantoms tried to claw their way back, outscoring the Lions in the third and fourth quarter.
Isaac Parker added 10 points for Proctor.
Vic Zivovic led the Lions with 30 points.
LTS 66, West Rutland 41
DORSET — Long Trail School is one of the heavyweights in Division IV boys basketball but 2-10 West Rutland hung around with the Mountain Lions for a time, trailing 19-14 after the opening quarter.
LTS, though, got away from the Golden Horde and rolled to a 66-41 victory.
Peter Guay had 14 points and David Noel 10 to lead West Rutland.
"They made some adjustments and we didn't handle them very well," Westside coach Ali Mitchell said.
The Golden Horde (2-10) hosts rival Proctor on Thursday.
It was the Mountain Lions' third straight victory and elevates their record to 11-1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WRV 68, Proctor 30
PROCTOR — "They are a really good shooting team, a very solid team," Proctor girls basketball coach Joe McKearin said of White River Valley after the Wildcats beat Proctor 68-30 on Monday night at Almo Buggiani Gymnasium.
Isabel Greb led Proctor with 12 pints and Emma Palmer added nine on three 3-pointers. Jenna Davine tossed in seven.
Leading WRV were Ashley Rhodes with 20 points, Tanner Drury with 18 and Elle Perreault with 11.
The Phantoms fell to 3-9.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
CU 74, WestConn 38
DANBURY, Conn. — The Castleton University women's basketball team never trailed on Monday night as it cruised to a 74-38 road win against Western Connecticut State University in Little East Conference action.
The Spartans scored the first four points of the game and held the lead the entirety of the contest, improving to 13-6 overall and 6-4 in league play. WestConn drops to 12-7 overall and 5-6 against LEC opponents.
Castleton's Kelly Vuz scored 21 points to lead all scorers, eclipsing the 20-point threshold for the fourth time this season. Elise Magro added 19 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists while Liz Bailey chipped in 16 points and five rebounds. Gwyn Tatton had four points and six rebounds while Luna Perry-St. Peter and Felicia Poirier added four points each off the bench.
Maggie McKearin hit a 3 to open the fourth quarter with a bang, and Vuz hit one of her own to push the lead to 64-31.
Castleton is home on Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. to take on Plymouth State.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
WestConn 106, CU 86,
DANBURY, Conn. — The Castleton University men's basketball team placed four players in double figures and scored 86 points but even that was not enough to break through with their first Little East Conference victory of the season. The Spartans fell 106-86 to Western Connecticut State.
Leading Castleton were Tray Wight with 19, John Walsh with 17, Justin Schwarzbeck with 16 and Carter Mackey with 10.
The Wolves' Kendall Robinson led all scorers with 25.
Castleton fell to 0-10 in the LEC and 3-15.
The Wolves improved to 18-1 and 10-1 in the Little East.
