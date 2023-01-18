ESSEX JCT. — They don't get much tougher than Rutland senior Sierra McDermott in goal.
The RHS girls hockey team goaltender sees tons of shots every game and does everything she can to keep her team afloat. She did just that in an 8-1 loss to Essex Wednesday night.
McDermott faced 63 shots, making 55 saves.
Freshman Piper Newman scored her first varsity goal for Rutland, getting an assist from Arikka Patorti.
Seven different girls scored for the Hornets led by a two-goal effort from Lucy Minadeo.
Rutland (0-10) is at Spaulding on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GM 37, MVC 19
CHESTER — Green Mountain girls basketball coach Jeff Buffum said it was the prettiest game, but his Chieftains got the job done, beating Mid-Vermont Christian 37-19 Wednesday night.
Callie Spaulding returned to the lineup for GM and scored nine points, along with five rebounds, five steals and four blocks.
"She can not only score, but she does a great job of creating things for others," Buffum said.
Riley Paul had nine points. 16 rebounds and three steals. Colie Roby was a defensive wizard with six steals as well.
Green Mountain (5-6) is at West Rutland on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Poultney, TV ppd.
JACKSONVILLE — The boys basketball game scheduled to be played at Twin Valley with Poultney on Wednesday night was postponed until Feb. 1.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 59, KSC 45
KEENE, N.H. — Liz Bailey poured in 19 points, Elise Magro 17 and Kelly Vuz 13 to help power the Castleton University women's basketball team to a 59-45 victory over Keene State in Little East Conference action from Spaulding Gym on Wednesday evening.
Rutland's Rylee Burgess grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for Keene.
The Spartans improved to 11-5 and 4-3 in the LEAC.
The Owls dropped to 3-11 and 1-7 in the Little East.
Vermont 61, Maine 52
ORONO, Maine — Vermont defeated Maine 61-52 in an America East women's basketball game on Wednesday night.
Anna Olson led Vermont with 21 points.
The Catamounts improved to 12-6 and 4-2 in the America East.
The Black Bears saw their record drop to 8-9 and 4-1 in the conference.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
KSC 102, Castleton 49
KEENE, N.H. — Keene State, the No. 4 ranked team in the nation, overwhelmed Castleton University 102-49 in a Little East Conference men's basketball game at Spalding Gym on Wednesday night.
Justin Schwarzbeck had 15 points and Tray Wright 13 to lead the Spartans who fell to 3-11 and remained winless in the Little East.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Top 25 poll
The NCAA Division III Top 25 Poll for baseball has been released by d3baseball.com. The Little East Conference's Eastern Connecticut, the defending national champion, is ranked No. 2 with Salisbury occupying the top spot.
Middlebury College also received votes.
Eastern Connecticut comes to Castleton University on April 1 for a doubleheader.
Castleton also plays Middlebury home and away. Middlebury will be at Castleton on April 12 with the Spartans traveling to Middlebury on April 26.
Last season, Middlebury finished with a 31-14 record and the Panthers were the NESCAC champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.