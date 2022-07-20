CRANSTON, R.I. — Rutland Country Club's Jared Nelson is having himself a summer he won't soon forget.
Two weeks ago, Nelson won his first Vermont Amateur, and this week, he claimed the New England Amateur championship, the first Vermonter to do so in nine years.
There had previously only been three Vermont golfers to win the event, Shawn Baker (1989), Hans Albertson (1990) and Evan Russell (2013).
Nelson shot 8-under across the three-day tournament, winning the title by one stroke. Nelson carded a pair of 69s before finishing off the tournament with a 70 on Wednesday.
Nelson sank nine birdies in the tournament, but the ultimate highlight of his play was a pair of eagles. The 10th hole was quite nice to him all week long, as he eagled it twice and birdied it once.
Country Club of Barre's Bryson Richards finished at 7-under a tie for second place. Richards, a former Vermont Amateur champion, shot under par all three days and had his best round on Wednesday, shooting 68. He had 14 birdies in the tournament.
Rutland Country Club's Garren Poirier finished 1-under in a tie for 21st. Poirier carded a pair of 72s, but it was his 71 on the second day that got him under par. He had nine birdies in the tournament.
Burlington Country Club's Michael Walsh finished the tournament at 1-over in 33rd. Walsh carded a pair of 1-under 71s in the final two rounds of play.
Newport Country Club's Austin Giroux, a recent North Country graduate, shot 2-over for the tournament in a tie for 34th. Giroux shot under-par on the first day and had nine birdies across the three days.
802 Golf Academy's Ryan Porter finished at 3-over in a tie for 38th. Porter had a pair of even-par 72s to go with a second round 75.
Lakeside Golf Club's Brian Kelly finished at 9-over in 58th.
There were 12 Vermonters competing in the tournament that opened up on Monday and concluded Wednesday.
Vermonters that didn't make the cut were Ekwanok's Taylor Bellemare, Rutland's Logan Broyles, Barton's Jackson King, Mount Snow's Chad Bullock and Williston's Evan Forrest.
GOLF
Junior Match Play
SHELBURNE — The Vermont Golf Association's Junior Tour Match Play championships ramped up on Wednesday at Kwiniaska Golf Club.
Top-seeded Charlie Davis, of Ekwanok Country Club, won his boys 15-18 quarterfinal matchup against Evan Marchessault and plays Links at Lang Farm's Ben Peake in the semifinals after Peake beat Rutland Country Club's Luke Gronbeck, 1-up.
Rutland's Sebastian Pell advanced to the semifinals with a 4-and-3 win against Bryce Bortnick and will play No. 11 seed Riley Richards, of the Country Club of Barre, after Richards beat Patrick Saxe 2-and-1.
In the boys 15-18 round of 16, Peake beat Links at Lang Farm's Derin Suren 2-and-1 and Gronbeck beat Lake Morey's Spencer Lawe 4-and-3 to set up their quarterfinal.
Davis cruised to a 5-and-4 win against Copley's Ty Whyte and Marchessault won 6-and-5 against Teddy Maynard.
Richards upset No. 6 seed Zach Vincent 3-and-1 in their matchup and Saxe did the same to third-seeded William Eaton, of Country Club of Barre, 2-and-1.
Bortnick dominated his matchup with Kosi Thurber 10-and-9 and Pell cruised to a 5-and-4 win against Jack Breault.
Top-seeded Charlie Potter, of Ekwanok Country Club, won his boys 10-14 quarterfinal matchup 5-and-3 against Rutland CC's Mattie Serafin and plays West Bolton's Gavin Letourneau in the semifinals after Letourneau bested Kyle Blanchard 5-and-3.
Tenth-seeded Camden Ayer locked up a semifinal spot by beating Cooper Guerriere 5-and-4 and competes against Kwiniaska's Patrick Jack Bryan, who beat Brady Fallon, 1-up.
In the boys 10-14 round of 16, Serafin cruised to a 6-and-4 win against clubmate Ronan Duffy and top-seeded Potter set up their quarterfinal matchup by beating Quinn Vincent 4-and-2.
Blanchard beat Lake Morey's Andrew Cramer 5-and-3 and fifth-seeded Letourneau got a bye through the first round.
Second-seeded Guerriere dominated his opening matchup with Isaiah Bowen 7-and-6 and Ayer upset seventh-seeded Jack McDougall 3-and-2.
Third-seeded Bryan cruised to an 8-7 win against Cash Mosher and Fallon knocked out Country Club of Barre's Bubba Chamberlain.
Top-seeded Taylor Moulton, of Burlington Country Club, won her matchup in the girls 15-18 semifinals 5-and-4 against Vermont National's Grace Marroquin. Rutland Country Club's Teegan Duffy won the other semifinal matchup 4-and-2 against Lake Morey's Madison Mousley.
In the girls 15-18 quarterfinals, Marroquin edged Rylee Makay 2-and-1 to set up her matchup with Moulton. Mousley cruised to an 8-and-7 win against Stella Makay in the other matchup.
SWIMMING
Rutland in pool
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Rutland swim team competed against Upper Valley Aquatic Center on Wednesday.
Rutland's Francis Cotter edged out a close win in the girls 9-10 25 freestyle, finishing in 20.04 seconds and she also won the 25 breaststroke to go with two second-place finishes.
Rutland's Rory Moran earned a win in the girls 11-12 50 free, finishing in 36.06 seconds.
Emma Wiegers bested teammate Maya Traska by more than three seconds to win the girls 15-16 50 free in 32.01 seconds for Rutland. Wiegers also won the 100 breast uncontested and Traska took the 100 backstroke uncontested.
Rutland's Brogan Moran won the boys 11-12 50 free in comfortable fashion, finishing in 35.28 seconds. Teammate Thomas Cotter had three uncontested wins in the boys 13-14 division.
Rutland's Ethan Courcelle won four races in the boys 17-and-over division. Two of his wins came uncontested and the other two saw him edge teammate Brian Stanley. Stanley earned an uncontested win in the 100 free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.