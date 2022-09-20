BENNINGTON — Rutland sophomore golfer Sebastian Pell took home medalist honors and RHS won as a team Tuesday afternoon at Mount Anthony Country Club.
Pell shot a 40 in the nine-hole match at MACC, edging freshman teammate Kyle Blanchard, who shot a 41. Jacobb Downs' 45 and Hudson Branchaud's 49 also counted toward the Rutland team score of 175. Sam Arnold shot a 50.
Long Trail School was second in team scoring at 197. JD Redding led the Mountain Lions, shooting a 44. Kirk Smith shot a 48 and Alysa Gallo shot a 49.
GOLF
Politanos medal
WOODSTOCK — The Politano family swept medalist honors for Otter Valley at Woodstock Country Club Tuesday afternoon.
Sophomore Lucas Politano medaled for the boys, shooting a 37 in the nine-hole match. Older sister Elena Politano, an Otter Valley senior, medaled on the girls side, shooting a 53.
The Otters also won in the boys team scoring at 177.
Lucas Politano beat out second place Jaden Poirier, of Hartford, by four strokes.
Other scores for OV were Jackson Howe (43), Matt Bryant (44), Thomas Politano (48), Jordan Beayon (49) and Anna Lee (64).
Woodstock was paced by Ethan Dean at 43 and Rivendell was led by Parker Piper at 48.
FIELD HOCKEY
BBA 4, OV 1
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy field hockey team inched its record above the .500 mark with a 4-1 win against Otter Valley Tuesday afternoon at Taylor Field.
Piper Morgen and Alex Faucher scored two apiece to lead BBA to the win. Morgen scored both of her goals in the first quarter with Katie Crabtree assisting on the first and Mai-Lis Edwards doing so on the second on a beautiful cross.
Otter Valley got its lone goal in the second quarter where Ryleigh LaPorte scored, assisted by Breanna Bovey, but Faucher upped the BBA lead to two at the half, scoring off an assist from Kaelin Downey.
Faucher netted the final goal late in the fourth off a penalty corner, assisted by Crabtree and Hope Schlageter.
OV goalie Lily Morgan was busy all day, making 15 saves. BBA goalie Delana Underwood made three saves.
BBA coach Barb Miceli lauded the play of her left back Kylie Prins, along with Edwards and Underwood to keep the Otters' attack in check.
The Bulldogs (3-2) host Rutland on Friday. Otter Valley (4-2) hosts Springfield on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
L&G 2, Green Mt 1
(Overtime)
TOWNSHEND — Leland and Gray remained unbeaten on Tuesday but needed overtime to do it, edging Green Mountain 2-1.
Mary Sanderson got the golden goal off a cross from Sam Morse.
CROSS COUNTRY
FH's Shull 6th
BENNINGTON — The Fair Haven cross country team competed on a new course in Bennington on Tuesday.
The Slaters' best finisher was Ava Shull, who finished sixth on the girls side.
The race was held at the former Southern Vermont College.
"It's a very hilly course. It was a good challenge," said Fair Haven Randy Shutter.
Race at Hartford
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Springfield placed a runner in the top 10 in each race, Angelina Woychoski doing the honors for the Cosmos in the girls race and Dylan Magoon had the top-10 finish for the boys.
