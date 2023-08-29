Rutland High School junior Sebastian Pell took home the victory in the 2023 Junior Masters held at Rutland Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.
In the tournament that included many of the state's top young golfers, Pell shot 3-under to win by nine strokes.
Pell shot a 68 on Monday, burying four birdies. He shot a 69 on Tuesday, responding nicely to a double bogey on the second hole to sink five birdies the rest of the way.
Rutland High alumnus Jason Ryan, who competes at Vermont State University Castleton, shot 6-over for the tournament in second place. He was consistent, shooting 73 both days, and burying six birdies.
Quechee's Jacob Lowe took third, shooting 8-over. His best round came on Tuesday, where he shot 73. He had three birdies in the tournament.
Spaulding's Garret Cameron, of the Country Club of Barre, finished in fourth, shooting 9-over. He was also better on the second day, carding a 73. Four of his five birdies came on Tuesday.
Rutland's Kyle Blanchard and Sam Arnold finished in a tie for fifth at 10-over. Blanchard birdied the 15th hole both days. Arnold shot a 72 on Tuesday and had four birdies in the tournament.
West Bolton Golf Club's Gavin Letourneau came in at seventh, shooting 14-over. His best round came on the second day, where he shot 76.
Rutland's Hudson Branchaud and Jacobb Downs finished eighth, both shooting 15-over. Branchaud was at his best Monday, where he had 76 and had both of his birdies. Downs had two birdies in Monday's round.
Rutland's Teegan Duffy, the lone girl in the tournament, shot 19-over to finish in a tie for 10th. Duffy, a Kimball Union Academy student, was better on Tuesday, where she shot 78, but sank her lone birdie on Monday, on the fifth hole.
Also at 10-over was Ian Lebish, who had two birdies on Monday. Lebish was the net winner, at 21-under.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Spartans picked 4th
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Vermont State University Castleton women's soccer team was selected fourth in the Little East Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll Tuesday.
Following a third consecutive appearance in league playoff semifinals, the Spartans finished 2022 with an 8-11-1 record while competing against four NCAA Tournament participants.
In 2023, VTSU Castleton returns 21 student-athletes alongside four freshmen and two transfers. A pair of All-LEC Second Team honorees in Alexis Billings and Rachel Medina are back in uniform for the Spartans. The top four point-scorers a year ago, led by Billings, anchor the offensive attack as seniors Medina and Holly Cudmore add veteran leadership defensively.
Southern Maine is favored to repeat as the conference's top dogs, receiving seven first-place votes. WestConn and UMass Boston garnered spots No. 2 and 3, respectively. Eastern Connecticut, knocked out by the green and white in last season's tournament quarterfinals, is fifth as Keene State completes the projected playoff qualifiers in sixth.
The Spartans open the fall campaign on Friday at Plattsburgh State for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
MEN'S SOCCER
Akron 1, UVM 0
AKRON, Ohio — A 61st-minute goal by Dyson Clapier was the difference as No. 12 Vermont (1-1) fell to No. 22 Akron (2-0) 1-0 on Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in men's soccer action.
The Catamounts and Zips played a tight, defensive first half, with shots tied at 4-4. Yaniv Bazini had Vermont's best chance of the opening frame in the 30th minute when he fired a shot after a volley that forced Akron's Seth Wilson (5 saves) to dive to his left for the save.
Akron quickly countered and nearly took the lead in the 32nd minute when Jason Shokalook's shot from outside the 18-yard box clanked off the left post. The two squads would enter the break scoreless.
The Zips registered the first three shots of the second half, all blocked by the UVM defense. Clapier was eventually able to breakthrough for Akron, notching the game's only goal from just outside the left post after receiving a cross by Malik Henry.
Shokalook almost doubled the lead in the 75th minute with a dangerous shot that missed left of the Vermont goal.
The Catamounts pushed for the equalizer, outshooting the Zips 6-0 in the final 15 minutes. A through ball found a wide-open Carter Johnson inside the 18-yard box, but his header was directed wide. The graduate student was also ruled offside.
Vermont had three corner kicks in the final minute, but was unable to get the tying goal.
UVM returns to action on Friday when it hosts No. 20 Cornell at Virtue Field. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.