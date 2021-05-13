JERICHO — Rutland High senior Kendra Sabotka had seven goals and her big day included her 100th career goal in Thursday’s 18-10 victory over Mount Mansfield in a girls lacrosse game.
The Ravens also got three goals and three assists from Alexis Patterson. Kathryn Moore added two goals and two assists, Makieya Hendrickson accounted for two goals and three assists, Karsyn Bellomo contributed a couple goals and an assist and freshman Loretta Cooley had a goal.
RHS goalie Olivia Calvin made nine saves.
Coach Matt Zmurko credited Jenna Sunderland for her part in helping the Ravens maintain possession.
“She had a lot of ground balls,” he said.
Rutland is at 6-2 South Burlington on Saturday to play a team that defeated them in the regular season and in the semifinals in 2019.
The Ravens will take an 8-1 record into that game.
“That is a big test for us,” Zmurko said.
SOFTBALL
Westside 22, Proctor 10
(6 Innings)
WEST RUTLAND — Olivia Cyr drove in the run that ended West Rutland’s 22-10 victory over Proctor in the sixth inning via the mercy rule in softball action on Thursday.
It avenged an extra-inning loss to the Phantoms in Proctor.
Kiana Grabowski went the distance to log the win, striking out four and walking just one.
Proctor pitchers had trouble locating the ball.
“We were patient and got a lot of walks,” West Rutland coach Laurie Serrani said.
Rhi Lubaszewski started in the circle and Jenna Davine, Laci French and Katelynn Regula also pitched.
Elizabeth Bailey and Samara Raiche each had two doubles for the Golden Horde and Aubrey Beaulieu added a triple.
Maggie McKearin had two doubles for the Phantoms, Sydney Wood added a triple, French a double and Lubaszewski a triple.
West Rutland hiked its record to 7-3 and the Phantoms fell to 3-3.
Westside has a challenging week ahead with home games against White River Valley and Poultney.
Mill River 46, Woodstock 22
(5 Innings)
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River softball team broke through for its first victory of the season, finishing up a suspended game with a 46-22 victory on Thursday.
Skylar Coffman was the winning pitcher and she was backed by offensive support from Olivia Jones with two doubles and a single and Alexis Secoy with three hits.
Woodstock 43, Mil River 5
(5 Innings)
NORTH CLARENDON — After Mill River and the Wasps completed their suspended game, they played another and Woodstock turned the tables, winning 43-5.
Megan Tarleton picked up the win after being the losing pitcher in the first game. Alexis Secoy had three hits for Mill River and teammate Skyler Coffman added a double.
Tarleton had three hits for the Wasps.
Twinfield vs. MSJ ppd.
The softball game between Mount St. Joseph and Twinfield scheduled for St. Peter’s Field on Thursday was postponed when MSJ had insufficient numbers to play the game.
The Mounties game on Saturday at Twin Valley has also been postponed.
BOYS LACROSSE
BBA 14, Woodstock 7
MANCHESTER — Matt Grabher poured in seven goals to go with three assists in powering the Burr and Burton Academy boys lacrosse team to a 14-7 victory over Woodstock on Thursday.
It was the fourth straight win for the 8-2 Bulldogs.
BASEBALL
BBA 8, Rutland 6
MANCHESTER — Nobody likes a loss but Rutland baseball coach Geoff Bloomer could find solace in his team’s performance after Thursday’s 8-6 defeat at Burr and Burton Academy.
The Ravens showed vast improvement from the 17-2 loss to BBA earlier in Rutland.
“I was pretty happy with the way we played. Again, we didn’t get the bounces,” Bloomer said.
The Ravens had runners on second and third in the final inning with no outs but failed to score. A hard line drive back to the box turned into the first out and then two strikeouts nixed the potential rally. Tyler Weatherhogg started for the Ravens. Noah Depoy relieved him and cooled BBA’s hot bats.
“Noah pitched well. He pitched the fourth, fifth and sixth innings with no runs,” Bloomer said.
Ben Spiro led Rutland’s eight-hit attack with two hits including a double.
The Ravens found themselves playing catch-up as the Bulldogs scored six runs in the third inning.
Rutland, 1-7, will host Mount Mansfield on Saturday.
Woodstock 20, MR 7
(6 Innings)
NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River coach Peter Roach like the way his baseball team remained focus and rallied for some late runs.
“We scored four in the fifth and three in the sixth. They didn’t give up,” Roach said.
Woodstock improved its record to 3-5 and the Minutemen fell to 0-7.
Mill River hosts Poultney on Saturday.
GIRLS TENNIS
BBA 6, MSJ 1
Mount St. Joseph’s Ashley Blot got the one victory for her team in the No. 5 singles spot.
She lost the first set 4-6 but came back by winning 6-4 and then won the tiebreaker 10-8.
“She was excited,” MSJ coach Gary Thompson said.
MSJ’s No. 1 singles player Sophia Hussak also had a solid match, winning the opening set 7-5 before losing the second and the tiebreaker.
“They are developing,” Thompson said.
The Mounties travel to Woodstock on Monday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
RIC 8, Castleton 3
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University baseball team fell 8-3 to Rhode Island College in the first round of the Little East Conference Tournament on Thursday at Ed Flaherty Field.
Evan Keegan led CU with a double and single and John McComas added two singles.
Richard Walker took the loss in relief.
The Spartans will play UMass Dartmouth in the double-elimination tournament on May 15 in Mansfield, Connecticut.
FOOTBALL
Johnson POY
CHICAGO — In its 36th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade announced Gavin Johnson of Mount Anthony Union High School as its 2020-21 Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year for Vermont.
Johnson is the second Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Mount Anthony Union High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Johnson as Vermont’s best high school football player.
Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in May,
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior wide receiver, tight end, safety and punter was a 2019 Division II First Team All-State honoree. As a junior, Johnson caught 39 passes for 896 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading the Patriots to the Division II state quarterfinals. During the unofficial 7-on-7 season this past fall, Johnson hauled in five touchdown passes and returned three interceptions for scores.
He was selected to participate in the 2020 Senior Hawaii Tiki Bowl.
Johnson has volunteered locally with the SVSU Education Equity Board, which helped distribute grant money to aid student and teacher training to close racial gaps in education services. He has also donated his time as a youth football and basketball official.
“Gavin Johnson is by head and shoulders the best player in the state,” said Chad Pacheco, head coach of Brattleboro High School. “He’s an explosive athlete. There has not been a player with his size and speed in Vermont for a long time.”
He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football on scholarship at Assumption College in Massachusetts.
McCoy honored
Burr and Burton graduate Joe McCoy received Hobart College’s Rookie Award. The award is presented each year to the Hobart rookie who best demonstrates an ability to establish himself as a contributing member of the football team.
