PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After a standout week that ended with a Castleton men’s lacrosse victory over Southern Maine, Spartan goalkeeper Chris Wilk has been named the Little East Conference’s Goalie of the Week.
Wilk had a stellar week for the Spartans between the pipes, stopping 30 shots over two games, including a key win at USM.
Wilk made 14 saves against Plymouth State early in the week in a tight battle, before stopping 16 shots in a road win at USM. He stopped 60% of the shots he saw on the week.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
UVM lax shines
BOSTON – For the second time this season, the University of Vermont men’s lacrosse team’s Tommy Burke was named America East Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
The junior faceoff specialist went 21-for-27 (.778) at the dot on Saturday in Vermont’s 17-10 win over Binghamton. He also scooped up 10 ground balls to lead the team.
Earlier this season, Burke became Vermont’s all-time leader in faceoff wins surpassing Luc LeBlanc and now has 467 career wins. He also ranks second all-time with 202 career ground balls.
Winners of six straight, the Catamounts received votes in the latest Inside Lacrosse Media Poll which was also released on Monday.
UVM is back in action on Saturday afternoon with a chance to win the conference’s regular season title outright when it travels to Stony Brook for a noon faceoff
The Catamounts clinched at least a share of the regular season title with the win against Binghamton on Senior Day. Thomas McConvey led the offense with four goals.
Vermont has outscored league opponents 80-31. The team’s five conference wins are the second most in program history.
The UVM women’s lacrosse team also was shining over the weekend, beating Bryant 17-13 on Saturday.
With the victory, UVM tied the program’s single-season wins record. Ava Vasile netted a team-high five goals and became the ninth Catamount in program history to reach 100 career goals.
The Catamounts can set the single-season wins record in the regular season finale against Binghamton on Saturday at Virtue Field.
AUTO RACING
Devil’s Bowl
WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway is introducing a Rookie Sportsman Modified division for the 2022 season.
The division will be for drivers new to open wheel Modified racing. It’s also for drivers new to racing in general. No matter if a driver has ever raced a Sportsman Modified or anything at all, the Rookie Sportsman division is there for them to develop and eventually move up.
Per track promoter Mike Bruno, the rules will be the same as his other Sportsman Modified divisions that compete weekly on Saturday nights. Once a driver is no longer a ‘rookie’ they can move into the Limited Sportsman division and eventually the Sportsman Modified headline division.
The newly-formed division will offer valuable seat time with eight-lap heat races followed by a 20-lap feature. Since this division doesn’t offer a points championship, any driver who begins to dominate the ‘rookie’ division will be asked by speedway management to move into the Limited Sportsman division.
MEN’S SOCCER
VT Green FC
BURLINGTON — Vermont Green Football Club announced it has signed Accra, Ghana native Reuben Ayarna as a player-coach for its inaugural USL League 2 season.
He will become a part of Adam Pfeifer’s technical staff, while also being registered to compete in league competition as a player. The 36-year-old, who holds Ghanaian and Swedish citizenship, attended Boston College from 2005 to 2008 where Pfeifer was working as the assistant coach of the team. After his time at Boston College, he moved to Europe to play professionally.
Ayarna played professionally in Sweden from 2008 to 2015, and in Finland from 2016 to 2019, scoring 22 goals in 284 appearances as a defensive midfielder. In his final year as a professional, Ayarna won the Finnish top-flight league championship with KuPS from Kuopio, Finland.
