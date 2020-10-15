BENNINGTON — Kendra Sabotka had a hat trick and the Rutland defense tightened up in the second half to help the Raiders to a 4-3 victory over Mount Anthony on the road in Thursday night’s girls soccer game.
The Raiders knew the Patriots would be ready for them after Rutland beat them the previous week in Rutland.
But it was the Raiders who came out breathing fire, fashioning a 2-0 lead within the first 10 minutes. Sabotka had both goals.
Her first goal came on an assist from Olivia Calvin and goalkeeper Kathryn Moore earned the assist on Sabotka’s second score via her long punt.
MAU sliced the margin to 2-1 when the lightning quick Antonia Pellon beat the defense for a score.
Camryn Kinsman got the two-goal margin back for the Raiders. A long ball was played out of the back and Elise Lidstone got the ball to Kinsman who hammered it home.
The Patriots’ attack surged. Pellon and Elyse Altland scored and the teams were deadlocked at halftime.
The Raiders were struggling with miscommunication on defense in the first half, some of it between Moore and her backs.
They fixed that at halftime and kept the Patriots off the board the rest of the way. Justine Peters was a big part of that, taking command of the defense.
“The defense was just flat in the first half,” McClallen said.
Sabotka netted the game-winner with 5:10 remaining. Izzy Crossman won a ball at midfield and played it long for Sabotka to run onto.
The Raiders will take a 4-2 record into Tuesday’s marquee matchup on Tuesday at home against Burr and Burton Academy.
Woodstock 4, Mill River 0
NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River fell to Woodstock 4-0 in girls soccer action on Thursday in what was Mill River’s first home game where spectators were allowed.
There was no victory and no goal but a ton of admiration for the Minutemen from their coach Shawn Bendig.
“It would be easy for a team to start pointing fingers at one another when they are losing (1-6) like this but they have all been picking one another up and there has been nothing but encouraging words. I have not heard one negative word,” Bendig said.
“Malori Carlson stood on her head as usual. She had 37 saves and I bet half of them were incredible dives.”
Lyla Tarbell at center back and Amelia Jones at center mid were outstanding, Bendig said.
The Minutemen have two very tough games against Division I teams next week. They are on the road with Mount Anthony and have Rutland as their Senior Game opponent.
Hartford 4, OV 0
BRANDON — The Otter Valley girls soccer team found the going tough against Hartford at Markowski Field on Thursday, but coach Tammi Blanchard was happy with the fight put up by her Otters.
“Hartford didn’t score until 1:39 was left in the first half,” Blanchard said. “I think we got a little down and got tired in the second half.”
The 3-2 Otters travel to Springfield on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
MSJ 2, Long Trail 1
DORSET — The Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team got two goals from Andre Prunty and got into the win column for the first time with a 2-1 decision at Long Trail on Thursday.
Jake Wood assisted Prunty’s first goal that gave the Mounties the game’s first score.
The Mountain Lions tied it but Prunty got the game-winner on a header. The first ball that he headed hit the crossbar and Prunty headed in the rebound. It was a case where two heads really were better than one.
A gorgeous cross from Malcolm Whitman set Prunty up for the score.
MSJ Peter Carlson had to make several terrific saves.
“Peter had another fabulous game,” MSJ coach Josh Souza said.
MSJ takes a 1-4 record into Saturday’s game at West Rutland.
FIELD HOCKEY
OV 2, Fair Haven 2
FAIR HAVEN —It was a tie but it felt like a victory to Fair Haven coach Allison Resnick and her players. They followed up an 8-0 drubbing at the hands of Otter Valley by tying the Otters 2-2 on Thursday.
Otter Valley drew first blood when Alice Keith scored in the first quarter.
Chloe Shaddock answered for the Slaters.
Madison Colburn got the lead back for the Otters but Abby Wetmore netted the equalizer for the Slaters with Abby Brown earning the assist.
Tegan Hoard did not mark in the scorebook but she did everything else for the Slaters.
“Tegan Hoard played so hard. She was on fire,” Resnick said.
The Slaters went with a new goalie and sophomore Laurel Boutwell responded with a great game, said Resnick.
This was the first home game this season for the 0-4-1 Slaters.
“We came out so fired up. It was so nice to be home and on our own field,” Resnick said.
Otter Valley is 2-3-2.
Hartford 3, Rutland 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Rutland field hockey team wrapped up its regular season at 0-5 with Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Hartford.
RHS goalie Jess Ebbighausen was a bright spot. She had 11 saves in three quarters.
“She played well,” Rutland coach Karen Poljacik said.
Scoring for the Hurricanes were Chloe Jensen, Alice Piper and Kamryn Brower.
The Raiders should learn of their first-round playoff opponent on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Game changes
SPRINGFIELD — Due to weather and field condition concerns for Friday night — and a busing issue next Monday — Windsor and Springfield have moved their varsity football game to a 1 p.m. start on Saturday on Brown Field in Springfield.
POSTPONEMENTS
PHS moved to Saturday
PITTSFORD — The Proctor girls soccer team’s Senior Game that was set for Friday at Taranovich Field against Poultney has been moved to Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Proctor boys game at Sharon Academy was also shifted to Saturday and will be played at 2 p.m.
