BURLINGTON — A quartet of Rutland girls tennis players wrapped up their journey at the individual state championships hosted at Burlington Tennis Club on Friday.
The Rutland doubles duo of Brooke Schaffer and Brianna Greene saw their championship hopes come to an end in the semifinals Friday afternoon.
Schaffer and Greene fell to CVU's Addie Maurer and Ariel Toohey, 6-1, 6-0. The RHS standouts earned a trip to the semifinals with a 6-7, 7-5, 10-1 victory against Stowe's Harper Freund and Lucy Andrus earlier in the day.
Rutland singles player Anna Gallipo's championship hopes were dashed in Friday's round of 16. She lost to Stowe's Julia Biedermann 6-0, 6-0.
RHS singles player Arikka Patorti also lost in the round of 16. She fell to Stowe's Charlotte Stevens, 6-0, 6-3.
SOFTBALL
RHS 11, FHU 1
FAIR HAVEN — The Rutland softball team's hot streak continued, beating county rival Fair Haven 11-1 in a makeup game on Friday.
Kayla Olszewski struck out the first nine Slaters she saw to set the tone. She fanned 12 batters on the day.
"Her changeup was really working today," said RHS coach Dick Wright, noting Olszewski's been working on the pitch.
Tori Raymond went the distance in the circle for Fair Haven.
Rutland plated five runs across the first two innings and broke the game open with a four-run fourth.
RHS's Kayla Stevens had a triple and a single, while Alivia Morris had two doubles and an RBI. Rutland stole eight bags in the win and struck out just twice.
Savannah Wilkinson drove in Fair Haven's lone run. Slaters coach Bill Jones noted that errors in the field bit his squad in the butt.
Rutland improved to 9-6 and Fair Haven dropped to 5-10.
L&G 10, Poultney 9
TOWNSHEND — In a battle of Division IV contenders, Leland & Gray edged Poultney 10-9 Friday afternoon.
The Rebels led the whole way, but the Blue Devils never went away, scoring five runs across the final two innings, before Leland & Gray held on.
Kristen Lowe was the winning pitcher for the Rebels, striking out nine, while allowing five hits. Kait DeBonis allowed 10 hits to Leland & Gray.
Kat Shine stayed hot for the Rebels with two hits, driving in three. Makaila Morse had two hits, driving in a run and scoring a run. Hannah Greenwood had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run, while Ava Lecours had a double and scored three times.
Poultney's Elizabeth Woodbury had two hits, including a double, and scored a run. Emily Handley had a double.
The game left both squads with an 11-4 record.
GIRLS LACROSSE
MAU 15, RHS 10
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony earned a season sweep of the Rutland girls lacrosse team, topping RHS 15-10 Friday afternoon.
Rutland trailed by eight at halftime and narrowed the deficit to four in the latter stages of the second half, but ran out of time its comeback bid.
Karsyn Bellomo and Loretta Cooley had four goals apiece for RHS, while Amelia Marsh made seven saves. Lexi Allard paced MAU with four goals and Elyse Altland had three.
Rutland finishes the regular season at 8-7.
BOYS LACROSSE
Montpelier 15, OV 1
BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys lacrosse team fell to Division III contender Montpelier 15-1 Friday afternoon at Markowski Field.
The Otters' lone goal came from freshman Ben McGuigan, assisted by senior Tommy Politano.
Otter Valley (0-12) and Montpelier (8-4) await their D-III playoff seeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.