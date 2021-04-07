CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s soccer team continued its hot start to the 2021 season, besting Plymouth State 2-1 Wednesday night.
Plymouth jumped out to a lead with a goal from Jackie Dizney in the 32nd minute.
Castleton had the better of the shot opportunities late in the first half, but couldn’t put one in. The Spartans outshot the Panthers 9-4 in the opening 45 minutes.
Castleton came out of the half strong and Rylee Nichols evened the score with her first goal of the season in the 48th minute. Jamie Barrett netted her first goal as well six minutes later to put the Spartans ahead.
The Spartans continued to dominate as the half went on, holding PSU without a shot for the first 33 minutes of the half.
Castleton (2-0) is at Keene State on April 15.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UVM’s Kessel tabbed
BOSTON – University of Vermont women’s soccer junior goalkeeper Lydia Kessel earned the America East Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Kessel made a career-high 20 saves in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Maine. Her 20 saves tied an America East single-game record and are the second-most by a Division I men’s or women’s goalkeeper in a single game this season.
Only Southern University’s Chioma Eriken, who made 22 saves against LSU on March 5, has more in a single game this season.
Kessel is tied for the conference lead in saves with 46 this season. She shares the mark with NJIT’s Molly Saylor, who has played in three more games than Kessel. Her .852 save-percentage is third-best in the league.
Vermont returns home Saturday for its regular season finale against UMass Lowell. The Catamounts will host the River Hawks at 2 p.m. on Senior Day. Saturday’s contest will be broadcast on ESPN3.
VOLLEYBALL
PSU 3, CU 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s volleyball team was competitive at times, but couldn’t keep up with Plymouth State, falling in straight sets, 25-11, 26-24 and 25-15 Wednesday night.
Plymouth jumped out to a seven-point lead midway though the first set and dominated the rest of the set, finishing with five straight points.
The Panthers started the second set strong, scoring the first six points, but Castleton found its stride, eventually grabbing a 18-17 lead. PSU and the Spartans traded points for much of the back half of the set with the Panthers squeaking out a two-point win.
The early stretches of the third set were competitive with the teams tied 9-9, but PSU rattled off the next eight points to take control and cruise to the straight sets win.
Castleton (0-2) is at Keene State on April 15.
BASEBALL
NEC 11, Keene 4
HENNIKER, N.H. — Otter Valley alumni Josh Beayon and Nate Hudson were in the starting lineup in Keene State’s 11-4 loss to New England College Monday afternoon.
Beayon played first base and batted in the 3-hole, getting a double and driving in a run. Hudson got the start in left field.
NEC got 10 runs across the first two innings to put itself in total control.
The Owls had a late offensive burst, scoring its four runs across the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Keene (1-4) is at Plymouth State for a doubleheader on Friday.
AUTO RACING
Tapley at T-Road
BARRE — Thunder Road officials announced Wednesday that Scott Tapley will serve as the track’s Race Director for the 2021 season.
The veteran motorsports official will oversee the action for all of Thunder Road’s local racing divisions. Tapley takes charge for a 19-event schedule that will be broadcast worldwide on FloRacing.
Tapley is also the race director three other tracks: Connecticut’s Stafford Motor Speedway and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park along with New York’s Riverhead Raceway. The Maine native got his first taste of the American-Canadian Tour when founder Tom Curley competed at Oxford Plains Speedway in 1994-1995. The addition of Thunder Road to his résumé completes a circle that goes back nearly 30 years for the lifelong auto racing fan.
ACT on TV
WATERBURY — Auto racing fans around the world will get to enjoy the inaugural Northeast Classic at Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 17. The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) and Pro All Stars Series (PASS) have been reached with Speed51.TV to broadcast the event live via pay-per-view from “The Magic Mile”.
A six-division card is on tap for the motorsports extravaganza that has been more than a year in in the making. Speed51.TV will have it all, including 50-lap, $5,000-to-win shootouts for the ACT Late Model Tour, PASS Super Late Models, and Tour-type Modifieds. They’re joined by the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Challenge, North East Mini Stock Tour, and an 8-Cylinder Street Stock Open.
The pay-per-view costs $29.99 and is available for purchase at www.speed51.tv/products/ppv-northeast-classic-at-nhms-april-17-2021. The broadcast is part of a multi-year agreement with PASS to showcase the series and its partners for viewers everywhere.
The entry list for each series on the card is full of big names. More than 30 drivers are officially committed to the ACT Late Model Tour event, including defending ACT champion Jimmy Hebert, recent Hickory Motor Speedway double-podium finisher Ben Rowe, 2017 ACT Invitational winner Woody Pitkat, former ACT Rookie of the Year Dylan Payea and 2017 Thunder Road Late Model champion Bobby Therrien.
The Northeast Classic is the opener for a 12-event point-counting ACT schedule with nearly $50,000 worth of season-ending awards. Along the way, six ACT-sanctioned events will pay at least $5,000 to win, making it one of the richest seasons in the 30-year history of the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.