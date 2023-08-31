BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont women’s soccer team defeated Sacred Heart 2-1 Thursday night at Virtue Field on the back of two second half goals including the 88th minute game-winner from Alyssa Oviedo.
With the victory Vermont improves to 3-1-0 while the Pioneers fall to 0-3-1.
In the 20th minute Sacred Heart struck first on a penalty goal. The Pioneers pushed the ball down the right wing and crossed it into the box where a Vermont defender was called for a handball. Senior Maria Nolan stepped up to the spot for the Pioneers and drilled home a low and hard shot that put Sacred heart up 1-0.
The Catamounts answered back with a penalty kick of their own in the 58th minute. Kate Bossert was able to beat the defender to the ball before getting taken down inside the box. Bossert stepped up to take the opportunity and tucked the ball into the lower left hand corner just past the diving goalkeeper to even the score at 1-1.
Over the next 30 minutes the two teams battled back-and-forth with both squads creating a number of chances.
The Pioneers had their best chance in the 66th minute when they had a corner that bounced out to Nolan at the top of the box. She fired a shot that was blocked by a UVM defender.
In the 71st minute the Catamounts threatened with a shot from Jen Fernandez as she streaked down the right wing, but her shot went just wide left of the post.
Finally, in the 88th minute Oviedo broke the stalemate with an unassisted goal. Oviedo received the pass off a deflection just past midfield, made a move to beat the defender one-on-one outside the 18-yard box, and rocketed a shot into the upper right hand corner to give Vermont the lead, 2-1, with two minutes remaining.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Woodard scores
Rutland native Brooke Woodard has continued to shine for the Fram Reykjavík women’s professional soccer team in Iceland.
In a game last Friday against Fylkir, Woodard scored a goal in the 67th minute that tied the match at 2-2. Fram had fallen behind 2-0 early in the contest.
Fylkir went on to win the contest 3-2, scoring a goal in the 87th minute. Fylkir is in a points battle to try and earn a promotion to the Besta deild kvenna.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lyndon coaching
LYNDON — Vermont State University Lyndon announced a pair of coaching moves this week in advance of the fall season.
Lyndon named Samantha Valentine as its new head women’s soccer coach. Valentine succeeds Ben Arsenault, who stepped down in July after leading the program for the past three years. Arsenault remains the Hornets’ women’s basketball coach.
Valentine graduated from Northern Vermont University-Lyndon in May of 2022 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Outdoor Education, Leadership, & Tourism with a concentration in Adventure Education. She was a forward on the Hornet soccer team in 2021, and also played softball for the Hornets in 2022. Valentine finished her degree with a 3.98 grade point average and was a multi-time Dean’s and President’s List honoree. She was also named to the North Atlantic Conference All-Academic Team.
Valentine transferred to Lyndon from Albertus Magnus College in the spring of 2019, after playing two seasons for the Falcons. She played in 26 games at Albertus, scoring two goals in her sophomore season. She was named her team’s Most Improved Player and was named to the Great Northeast Conference Sportsmanship Team and the All-Academic Team.
Valentine has coached soccer, gymnastics, skiing, and biking in the Lyndonville area. She is a 2017 graduate of Lyndon Institute.
Valentine will make her coaching debut this Saturday when Lyndon opens the 2023 season with a non-conference matchup against Paul Smith’s College. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.
Lyndon also named Bill Reilly as its head volleyball coach. Reilly succeeds Courtney Novak, who served as the team’s interim head coach in 2022.
Reilly comes to Lyndon from Massachusetts Maritime Academy, where he served as Buccaneer head coach the past two seasons. Reilly guided the Mass Maritime program back from the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the cancelation of the Buccaneers’ 2020 season.
Reilly has coaching experience dating back to 1999. He began his coaching career with the Tidewater Volleyball Association in Virginia Beach, Virginia, from 1999 to 2006. His 2005 15U team participated in the USA National Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah. Reilly also had coaching stints with Cape Cod Technical High School and Marshfield High School in Massachusetts.
Reilly has also remained active coaching on the club circuit. In addition to his time with Tidewater, he has also worked with Mass Premier Courts in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Southern Alliance Volleyball in Hanover, Massachusetts, USA South Volleyball in Fort Meyers, Florida, and Sarasots Volleyball Club in Sarasots, Florida. Reilly has also worked at several prominent volleyball camps and is a USA Volleyball, NCAA, and high school volleyball official.
In addition to his coaching pedigree, Reilly was an accomplished AA/A beach volleyball player in Newport, Rhode Island and Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Reilly is a native of Foxborough, Massachusetts, and a graduate of Lewiston High School in Maine.