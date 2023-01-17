JERICHO — The Rutland boys basketball held an early lead, but couldn't hold on in the second half, falling to Mount Mansfield 47-38 Tuesday night.
The Cougars were cold to start the game and RHS took advantage jumping out to a 10-0 lead. Mount Mansfield responded in the second quarter, getting the deficit down to two heading into the half.
The Cougars kept the momentum rolling after the break and opened up a five-point lead heading into the fourth, before holding on for the victory.
"We had a lull in the third and fourth quarters where we couldn't score the ball," said Rutland coach Mike Wood.
Eli Pockette was the lone Rutland player in double figures with 18 points. Owen Pinaud led Mount Mansfield with 16 points.
Rutland (3-7) is at Mount Anthony next Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FH 58, Woodstock 48
WOODSTOCK — The Fair Haven boys basketball team kept its record perfect with a 58-48 win against Woodstock Tuesday night.
The Wasps played the Slaters tough the whole night with Fair Haven leading five at the half.
"It was well-played by both teams," said Slaters coach Bob Prenevost.
Sam Barber led Fair Haven with 18 points, followed by 14 from Joe Buxton and 10 from Phil Bean. Declan McCullough led Woodstock with 18 points.
Fair Haven (9-0) is at Otter Valley on Tuesday.
Springfield 49, LTS 35
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield boys basketball team handed Division IV Long Trail its first loss, beating the Mountain Lions 49-35 Tuesday night.
"We've been right there the whole year. We were able to close the gap tonight," said Cosmos coach Kraig Harlow.
Springfield bookended the game with strong efforts. The Cosmos led 17-10 at the end of the first and closed the game, outscoring LTS 19-7 in the fourth.
Carson Clark had a pair of crucial 3s down the stretch and Tanner Gintof had a wide open look on an inbound play that helped ice the win.
Clark led Springfield with 17 points, followed by 13 from Gintof and 12 from James Gultekin. Ty Dickerson had 14 points to lead Long Trail and JD Redding had 13.
Harlow is trying to lay down a winning culture at Springfield, so knocking off an elite program like LTS is a big step for the program.
Springfield (2-6) hosts Division I Mount Anthony on Friday.
GM 44, Arlington 42
CHESTER — "It was a tale of two halves," Green Mountain boys basketball coach Brian Rapanotti said of his team's 44-42 victory over Arlington.
Green Mountain took a seemingly comfortable 30-17 lead into halftime only to see it vanish in the fourth quarter.
Arlington won the third quarter 12-5 before taking the lead in the fourth quarter.
Austin Kubisek was huge down the stretch, getting the ball for GM with what Rapanotti called "a hustle steal."
He then made a big free throw and his putback on another missed free throw gave the Chieftains the lead near the end of the game.
Green Mountain takes a 6-4 record into Friday's game at West Rutland.
MVC 61, Westside 33
QUECHEE — The West Rutland boys basketball team fell to Mid-Vermont Christian 61-33 Tuesday night.
The Golden Horde got within 13 points, but the Eagles pulled away for the victory.
Joel Roberts had 31 points for MVC, while Brayden Hogan led Westside with 10 points.
West Rutland (2-8) hosts Green Mountain on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WRV 62, Mill River 14
SOUTH ROYALTON — The White River Valley girls basketball team climbed above the .500 mark on Tuesday by cruising past Mill River 62-14.
The Minutemen fell to 1-10.
Proctor, TV ppd.
PROCTOR — The Proctor girls basketball team's game against Twin Valley was postponed due to freezing rain in the Twin Valley area.
WRESTLING
FH, MR fall
BENNINGTON — It was all Mount Anthony at Tuesday's wrestling match at Mount Anthony as neither Fair Haven or Mill River were able to score a point.
But Lee Tyminski is hoping for better things for his program at Mill River.
Zach Allen, a 100-win wrestler at Mill River, is now on the staff at MRUHS and Tyminski is hoping he can bring another dimension to the program.
There are also some middle school wrestlers who will be freshmen next season and Tyminski will be trying to recruit some others to a summer wrestling program.
The Minutemen will now head to a weekend tournament at Vergennes for three levels — varsity, JV and middle school.
Tyminski plans to enter two of his wrestlers in the varsity event and the other in the JV tournament.
