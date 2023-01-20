SPRINGFIELD — Division I Mount Anthony pushed its record above the .500 mark with an 89-62 victory against Springfield Friday night.
It was a dominant second quarter that was the difference for the visiting Patriots. MAU led by just three points after one quarter, but ballooned its lead to 21 by halftime, allowing just five Cosmos points in the second.
Springfield responded with a good effort in the third and fourth, but the deficit was too large to overcome.
Cosmos coach Kraig Harlow gave his bench players a lot of run in the fourth quarter with the game out reach.
"The goal was to come in and compete," Harlow said. "We were able to get our younger players experience, which will only help us down the stretch."
Carter Thompson led all scorers with 21 points for MAU. Braeden Billert and Shemar Sookdar added 17 points apiece, while Tyrese Pratt had 13.
Carson Clark led Springfield with 20 points, followed by 12 from Tanner Gintof and 10 from James Gultekin.
MAU (6-5) is scheduled to make its way to Rutland on Monday to play Division II Mount St. Joseph. Springfield (2-7) hosts Windsor on Tuesday.
H.S. SPORTS
Postponements
The West Rutland boys basketball team's home game against Green Mountain was postponed on Friday because of Green Mountain not having school, due to the snow storm.
The game is being made up on Saturday, Jan. 28 with a 3:30 varsity tip.
The Mill River boys basketball home game against Bellows Falls was postponed with a makeup date yet to be set.
The Proctor girls basketball team's home game against Twin Valley was postponed for the second time due to the snow storm on Friday.
They'll take their third shot at playing the game on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 2, NEC 1
HENNIKER, N.H. — The Castleton University women's hockey team didn't wait long to respond to New England College's goal in the Spartans' 2-1 victory Friday night.
Castleton led 1-0 heading into the third period when NEC's Isabella Marzano scored on a power play.
The Spartans answered back quickly scoring 34 seconds later for the game-winner. Emily Harris did the honors, getting an assist from Alex Johnson and Meg Aiken.
Castleton's initial goal came in the first period, as Brooke Greenwood scored on an assist from Samantha Lawler and Kaitlin Bardellini.
NEC goalie Thea Joerõ had 41 saves, while CU goaltender Izabella Segui made 27 stops.
MEN'S HOCKEY
NEC 4, Castleton 1
The Castleton University men's hockey team suffered a 4-1 setback to New England College Friday night at Spartan Arena.
Andrew Stefura knotted the score for the Spartans quickly after the initial NEC goal in the first period, but Castleton wouldn't find the back of the net again.
Bryce Irwin and Zach Papapetros assisted on the Stefura goal.
CU goaltender Josh Ward made 30 saves in the loss.
