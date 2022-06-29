SOUTH BURLINGTON — Rutland Country Club continues to produce top golfers. Mattie Serafin is one of the athletes poised to lead the club's next generation.
Serafin, who will be a freshman at Mill River Union High School in the fall, shot a 1-over 73 in Wednesday's Vermont Golf Association Junior Tour opening event at Vermont National Country Club.
The score earned him a one-shot victory in the boys 10-14 year old division over Vermont National's Jack McDougall, who shot a 2-over 74.
Serafin buried four birdies on the day, sinking them on the fifth, sixth, 15th and 16 holes.
The top five was rounded out by Kwiniaska Golf Club's Patrick Jack Bryan (4-over) and Cooper Guerriere (7-over) and Lakeside Golf Club's Brady Fallon (8-over).
Serafin's RCC clubmmate Kyle Blanchard finished sixth at 9-over, sinking a pair of birdies.
Country Club of Barre's Bubba Chamberlain and Neshobe Golf Club's Rowdy Malcolm followed in a tie for seventh at 11-over, while West Bolton Golf Club's Gavin Letourneau and Connor Brisbin and Rutland's Oliver Graves rounded out the top 10.
A standout front nine was the key factor in Country Club of Barre golfer William Eaton winning the boys 15-18 division with a 2-under 70.
Eaton was 4-under through the front nine on the back of four birdies. He buried a birdie on 18 to make up for a trio of bogeys on the back nine.
Barre clubmmate Riley Richards, the defending Division II medalist during the high school season, finished at even-par 72 in a tie for second. Richards had three birdies in the round.
Rutland Country Club's Sebastian Pell also shot even-par. Pell birdied two of the last four holes on the back nine.
Kwiniaska's Kosi Thurber and Burlington Country Club's Zach Vincent rounded out the top five at 7-over.
The rest of the top 10 was Cedar Knoll's Bryce Bortnick (8-over), Burlington's Parker Martisus (11-over), Lake Morey's Jake Johnson (11-over), The Quechee Club's Liam Carlin (11-over), Stowe's Chace Newhouse (12-over) and Vermont National's Kaiden McClure (12-over).
Rutland Country Club's Teegan Duffy and 802 Golf Academy's Kaylie Porter shared the title for the girls 15-18 division, shooting 8-over. Porter buried two birdies and Duffy had one.
Vermont National's Megan Marroquin was the lone competitor in the girls 10-14 division, shooting 29-over.
SWIMMING
CRV opener
BENNINGTON — The Connecticut River Valley Stingrays opened the 2022 summer season on Tuesday competing against the Bennington Marauders at Bennington Recreation Center.
The Stingrays got a quartet of wins apiece from Ari Cioffi, Miles Garvin and Ollie Lord, while other CRV swimmers had multiple wins as well.
In the 17-18 age group, Cioffi outpaced teammate Janie Thompson by less than two seconds in the girls 100-yard individual medley.
Garvin won all four of his boys races uncontested, while Cioffi had uncontested wins in 50 freestyle, 50 butterfly and 100 free.
Thompson won uncontested in the 100 breaststroke, 50 breast and 50 backstroke.
In the 15-16 division, the Stingrays' Rowan Caulkins took uncontested wins in the girls 100 IM and 100 fly.
CRV's Savannah Rose cruised to her lone win of the day in the girls 13-14 IM, finishing in 1:17.49, more than nine seconds faster than second-place Avery Camarda, of Bennington.
The Stingray's Noah Waterman earned a comfortable four-second win in the boys 11-12 50 free and 50 back races.
Teammate Carl Johnson won the boys 11-12 50 fly by more than 10 seconds.
In the 9-10 division, CRV's Ollie Lord shined with his four wins. He took the 25 fly in 25.67 seconds, nearly four seconds faster than his opponent, and the 25 breast by nearly nine seconds. Lord won the 100 breast and 50 free uncontested.
Autumn Lord had a tight battle in the girls 50 free, where her time of 43.89 seconds won by 0.12 seconds. She also took the 25 back by more than 11 seconds and 25 fly uncontested.
T. T. E Marquise took top honors in the 25 breast over teammate Autumn Lord, while she won the 100 IM and 100 breast uncontested. Luke Kiefer won the boys 25 free and 25 back uncontested.
The Stingrays won the boys 14 and under 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay uncontested with the team of Kiefer, Waterman, Johnson and Ollie Lord.
