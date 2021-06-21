BRANDON — On Sunday, Neshobe Golf Club played host of the third men’s Vermont Amateur golf tournament qualifying event.
In total 17 golfers locked up a spot in the tournament, which is set for July 6-8 at Williston Golf Club.
Dorset Field Club’s Keith Komline was Sunday’s medalist and was the only player to shoot under-par, shooting a 2-under 70 on the Brandon course.
Neshobe’s Walker Allen, Vermont National’s Seth Anderson, Ralph Myhre’s Hogan Beazley and Rutland Country Club’s Nicholas Ouellette rounded out the top five.
The other golfers to make the qualifying cut were Stephen Carknard, Jay Corbett, Bill Crossmon, Brady Hathorn, Ritchie Snow, Taylor Highter, Dominic Foti, Ross Evans, Jeffrey Maier, Matt Wilkinson, Tyler Parker and Jack Bushee.
The final Amateur qualifying event is on Thursday at Rocky Ridge Golf Club in St. George.
GOLF
Killington Junior
KILLINGTON — Green Mountain National golf course is hosting an American Junior Golf Association tournaments this week, with qualifying for the event on Monday, before the start of the 54-hole tournament on Tuesday.
In Monday’s qualifier, Barre’s Garret Cameron shot a 9-over 80.
A trio of Rutland golfers will be competing in the tournament. Sebastian Pell tees off at 8:40 a.m., Matthew Serafin tees off at 9 a.m. and Kyle Blanchard tees off at 9:20 a.m.
Men’s VT Open
FAIRLEE — The men’s Vermont Open got started on Monday at Lake Morey Country Club.
Brattleboro Country Club’s Ryan Kohler shot a 2-over 72. Lake Morey’s Erik Lindahl and Pat Norden, Newport Country Club’s Austin Giroux and Country Club of Barre’s Bryson Richards all shot 3-over, among a handful of other Vermont golfers competing on Monday.
The tournament continues on Tuesday and wraps up on Wednesday.
Hole-In-One
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Pat Keller, of Castleton, hit a 9-iron from 120 yards for his first ever hole in one on the eighth hole at Milestone Golf Course. The witness was Normandie Keller.
OLYMPIC TRIALS
Purrier qualifies
EUGENE, Ore. — Vermont native Elle Purrier St. Pierre locked up a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, winning the women’s 1500-meter run finals Monday night at the United States Olympic Trials.
The Richford alumna ran a 3:58.03, outrunning Cory McGee in the final stretch of the race.
The top three runners advanced to Tokyo, meaning Purrier St. Pierre, McGee and third-place Heather MacLean are headed to the Olympics.
WPSL SOCCER
Fusion 2, Shockers 0
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton graduate Hannah Pinkus pushed the Vermont Fusion to a 2-0 win against the New York Shockers on Saturday at Applejack Stadium.
The Colgate University product had both of the Fusion’s goals en route to the victory.
Her first came off a feed from her younger sister Grace Pinkus, who plays at UMass Amherst. Hannah Pinkus scored her second goal in the second half off an assist from University of Vermont’s Cricket Basa.
The Fusion are in Yonkers, New York on Saturday to play Westchester United at 5 p.m.
Saturday’s win puts the Fusion in second place in the WPSL’s Metropolitan Conference North division with eight points and a 2-2-1 record.
Undefeated SUSA FC, with 12 points, is the lone team above the Fusion in the standings.
USL SOCCER
Black Rock falls
NEWTON, Mass. — The USL League 2’s Black Rock FC was held scoreless over the weekend against the top two teams in its division.
On Friday, Black Rock fell to the Western Mass Pioneers 4-0 on the road.
Ignacio Lerech led the Pioneers with two goals, while Nicholas Oberrauch and Carlos Emery scored one apiece.
Black Rock hosted the Bolton Bolts at Mt. Ida College on Saturday, losing 2-0.
Tyler Bagley scored both goals for the Bolts.
Black Rock (3-4) is back in action Wednesday, hosting the Pioneers at Applejack Stadium.
SUMMER BASEBALL
Kellington debut
BURLINGTON — U-32 product and MLB Draft prospect Owen Kellington made his pitching debut for the Vermont Lake Monsters Saturday in an 8-3 loss.
Kellington tossed two hitless innings, with two walks and two strikeouts in the first before a 1-2-3 second inning with a strikeout.
