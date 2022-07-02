HANOVER, N.H. — The Killington Sharks swim team was back in action on Saturday, competing against the Upper Valley Rapids.
Killington's Julia Baldwin took the 500-yard freestyle in 7:07.33, winning by more than 15 seconds.
In the 50-yard freestyle, the Sharks' Sophia Nismblat won the girls 15-16 year old race in 27.67 seconds, beating out Baldwin and Paige Fieldhouse by more than three seconds.
Nisimblat also won the the 50 butterfly in 29.80 seconds and the 100 free in 1:01.09. Fieldhouse got a win in the 50 breaststroke, finishing in 43.95 seconds, beating out Baldwin by nearly three seconds.
In the 100 freestyle, Killington's Yanni Amos won the girls 11-12 race in 1:23.15. Teammate Hannah Lantiegne was third.
In the 100 backstroke, Amos won the girls 12-and-under race uncontested.
Orlaith O'Dwyer finished in a close second in the girls 8-and-under 50 free and 25 breaststroke.
Killington won the girls 18-and-under 200 free relay with the team of Fieldhouse, Baldwin, Amos and Nisimblat in dominating fashion, finishing in 2:08.15.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Fusion 2, Shockers 2
COLONIE, N.Y. — The Vermont Fusion and New York Shockers played to a 2-2 tie in WPSL action Saturday night.
Edina Cakic scored a goal and had an assist to lead Vermont, while Cassie Hall scored a goal and Elis Klein Spindola had an assist.
Claire Hutton and Ashley Cirilla had a goal apiece for the Shockers.
The Fusion sit atop the table in the Northeastern Conference with a 5-1-1 record, good for 16 points. The Shockers are in second with a 4-1-2 record and 14 points.
GOLF
Hole-In-One
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Mike Nassivera, of Hudson Falls, New York, had a hole-in-one on Hole No. 2 at the Valley View Golf Course on Friday. He aced the 150-yard par-3 hole with a 7 iron.
Witnesses were Jesse Dodge of Rutland, Curt Hier of Fair Haven and Mac Douglas of Whitehall, New York.
