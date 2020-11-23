LEVI, Finland — Burke Mountain Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t reach the top of the podium in this weekend’s FIS Alpine skiing World Cup action, but she did put together a pair of top-five performances.
Shiffrin came out of the weekend with a 2nd place and 5th place finish.
Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova came out on top in both races. All 28 World Cup slalom races since 2017 have been won by either Shiffrin or Vlhova, who was won all the races in the discipline in 2020.
Before this weekend’s action, Shiffrin hadn’t raced since January, following the passing of her father, Jeff Shiffrin, in early February.
Shiffrin’s finished her first run on Saturday in 54.34 seconds and followed it up with a 55.95 second run, giving her a combined time of 1:50.29. Vlhova’s day-best run of 54.19 in her first try put her in the driver’s seat and she held on for a 0.18-second win.
U.S.’s Resi Stiegler, Paula Moltzan and Nina O’Brien all finished outside of qualifying contention on Saturday.
Canada’s Ally Nullmeyer did not finish her first run on Saturday. Nullmeyer is a Middlebury College skier, who is a 2016 Green Mountain Valley School graduate, and was also a standout in lacrosse and soccer at GMVS.
On Sunday, Vlhova was one of two skiers with two sub-55 second times, giving her a 0.31-second win over Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin.
Shiffrin’s combined time of 1:49.98 was good for 5th, 0.93 seconds off the winning time.
Moltzan, Lila Lapanja and Nullmeyer found themselves in point-scoring positions.
Moltzan, a standout at University of Vermont, was 23rd on Sunday with a time of 1:52.00. Lapanja finished 25th with a time of 1:52.13 and Nullmeyer was 28th with a time of 1:53.48.
Stiegler finished outside qualifying scores and O’Brien did not finish her first run.
Following this weekend’s action, Vlhova sits in first in the Alpine World Cup Standings, with 260 points, followed by Gisin (175) and Shiffrin (125).
Moltzan is in 21st, O’Brien is 33rd and Lapanja is 46th. Canada’s Nullmeyer is in 53rd place.
In World Cup slopestyle action, the U.S. had a pair of men place in the top-five in Stubai, Austria. Nicholas Goepper took 4th and Colby Stevenson was 5th. Teammate Willie Borm was 11th.
The Americans had four other skiers finish outside of the top 25.
On the women’s side, Darian Stevens finished 8th. Marin Hamill and Rell Harwood were 13th and 14th respectively.
Manchester Center’s Caroline Claire, of Stratton Mountain School, did not start.
BASEBALL
VT Mountaineers
MONTPELIER — A handful of Vermont Mountaineer alumni are making their mark at the highest level.
A.J. Pollock, a member of the 2007 Mountaineer championship team, was a member of this season’s Los Angeles Dodgers World Series winning team.
The outfielder batted .276 in 2020, blasting 16 home runs, tied for seventh in Major League Baseball.
Former Mountaineers Brian O’Grady and Simon Rosenbaum were also represented in the World Series. O’Grady was a member of the Tampa Bay Rays 60-man COVID roster and Rosenbaum is a coordinator for player development.
A 2016 Mountaineer Jonathan Stiever made his MLB debut in September for the Chicago White Sox and 2019 Mountaineer Ryan Murphy was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 5th round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
