After a year off due to COVID-19, the hope is that the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl makes its return this summer.
On Tuesday, the coaches for the annual game between the best senior high school football players in Vermont and New Hampshire were announced.
The Vermont team will be coached by Brattleboro Union High School’s Chad Pacheco and the New Hampshire team will be guided by Kingswood Regional High School’s Paul Landry.
The game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
“We are well into the first quarter of 2021 and we are anxiously awaiting positive news from the Vermont Department of Health letting us know if our classic football game will be allowed to take place in August,” said General Chairman Kristi Morris, in a press release.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Board of Governors continues to plan for the 68th game with the expectation that they’ll be able to play.
“As the number of new cases levels off and more vaccinations are distributed, we remain optimistic that our football game can be played this summer,” Morris said.
Pacheco has been the head coach at Brattleboro since 2015, where he was an assistant from 2005 to 2014. In 2019, he led the Colonels to their first state title in 46 years. He has been an assistant multiple times in the Vermont North/South game and was the head coach in the 2019 game.
“I feel honored for the opportunity to coach this team and be part of the long-standing tradition of the Maple Sugar Bowl,” Pacheco said, in the press release.
Player nominations from the fall have been received and the two coaching staffs will be working on selecting players over the coming weeks.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Spartans skill clinic
The Castleton University men’s basketball staff will holding a basketball skills clinic Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the former College of Saint Joseph.
This clinic is open to any boys or girls from K-8th grade.
Space is limited so please email Paul.culpo@castleton.edu for more information and to reserve a spot.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CU opens season
The Castleton University women’s basketball team is finally set to play its first game this season, on the road against Plymouth State University on Wednesday.
Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
Plymouth is 0-2, falling to Rhode Island College 73-43 in its season opener on Jan. 30 and to UMass Dartmouth 84-46 on Saturday.
Mount Abraham graduate Jalen Cook has been strong for the Panthers early in the season. She followed up her 25-point outing against RIC with a 12-point effort against the Corsairs over the weekend, along with two blocks, a steal and three rebounds.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
UVM tabbed 5th
BOSTON — The America East Conference announced the results of the 2021 Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Tuesday morning. Vermont is slated to finish fifth in the preseason rankings.
Voting was conducted by the league’s head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own team.
The Catamounts earned 26 points and have been selected in the top five for the sixth time in the last seven years. Seven-time defending champion Stony Brook was the unanimous favorite with 49 points and seven first-place votes. UAlbany followed in second with 43 points and received the final first-place vote. New Hampshire claimed third place with 34 points and UMBC landed in third place with 30 votes.
UVM had a 4-4 record in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the pandemic. The Cats won three out of their final four games with victories over Sacred Heart, Siena, and Kennesaw State. Ava Vasile and MacKenzie Bolt paced the team a year ago with 23 points. Vasile netted 22 goals and dished out one assist. Bolt scored 18 goals and was credited with five assists.
Vermont is scheduled to open the 2021 season at Hartford on March 5.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Cats schedule
The University of Vermont men’s and women’s hockey teams returns to action on Friday and Saturday.
The UVM women (5-1) last played on Jan. 9, a 3-2 win against the University of Connecticut.
The Catamounts will be at Boston University with a puck drop at 6 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The Catamounts’ goaltender Jessie McPherson was recently honored by the Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association.
The first-year goalie was named to the watch list for the inaugural Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award.
McPherson is one of 21 goaltenders, including six in Hockey East, to be selected to this watch list. A committee of voters made up of coaches, administrators, and media will pare this list down within the next two weeks and then choose the winner who will be announced in March during the NCAA Frozen Four.
Just three games into her career as a Catamount, McPherson is 3-0 and posted shutouts in her first two collegiate games. She is the active Division I leader in save percentage (.973) and goals-against average (0.65). She was named the Hockey East Pro Ambitions Rookie of the Week on Jan. 11 and the Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week on Jan. 5.
The UVM men will host BU at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday.
When the Catamounts were last on the ice, they split with the University of Maine.
Both games against the Terriers are at 6 p.m.
SIGNING
Martinez to AIC
Lake Region’s Tia Martinez is headed to Division II American International College to play two sports, women’s basketball and golf.
Martinez has been an outstanding player for the Rangers in basketball and in October became the individual Division II state champion in golf by unseating Otter Valley’s Mia Politano.
