CASTLETON — With the lifting of the “State of Emergency,” the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Board of Governors is moving full speed toward hosting the Aug. 7 football game at Castleton University, with kick-off at 12:30 p.m.
Game ticket and parking pass purchase will change this year. For the first time, the 2021 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl will be selling advance tickets and parking passes through an online system. Following the purchase of tickets and parking passes, fans will receive an email with a code that should be printed or saved on their mobile device.
Tickets and parking passes will remain available for advance purchase online until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2021. Please note that any fan who fails to bring their printed or saved order code with them will need to re-purchase tickets and parking passes on site.
Upon arrival to the Castleton University campus, those who have purchased tickets and parking in advance will show the lot attendants their parking code to gain access to the parking areas on campus. Fans will then proceed to the pavilion where their ticket code will be scanned and they will be given wristbands that allow access into the stadium. Fans that do not have a wristband will not be allowed entry into Dave Wolk Stadium.
For fans that do not wish to purchase advance tickets and parking passes online, parking and tickets will be available the day-of at an increased rate.
Online pre-order tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-17. Children under 5 get in free. If you purchase tickets on the day of the game, prices are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 6-17. Children under 5 get in free. Pre-order parking costs $10, while a parking pass purchased on game day is $15.
OLYMPIC TRIALS
Purrier advances
EUGENE, Ore. — Vermont native Elle Purrier St. Pierre won her heat in the women’s 1500-meter run on Friday at the United States Olympic Trials to advance to the semifinals Saturday night.
Purrier St. Pierre finished with a time of 4:11.78 to take the final heat of the day.
The top six runners in each heat and the next six best times over the three heats move on to the semifinals on Saturday.
Jenny Simpson won the first heat and Danielle Aragon won the second heat.
The semifinals are set for Saturday at 9:40 p.m.
SUMMER BASEBALL
Kellington to start
BURLINGTON — Six days after leading U-32 High School to the Vermont Division II baseball championship at Centennial Field, Owen Kellington will return to the same venue Saturday to make his debut with the Vermont Lake Monsters.
The Calais native is slated to be the starting pitcher for Saturday’s 6:05 p.m. game against the Westfield Starfires
Kellington went 7-0 with four saves and a 0.18 ERA in 12 appearances for the Raiders during the 2021 season. He made eight starts, earning victories in the quarterfinals at Lyndon and in the semifinals at previously undefeated Hartford. He pitched the final three innings of the championship, sparking a 5-0 victory over Spaulidng in a clash of Central Vermont powers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NU makes hire
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University Director of Athletics Tony Mariano announced on Friday that Scott Caulfield has been hired as the first Director of Strength and Conditioning in university history.
Caulfield is one of the most well-known collegiate strength and conditioning coaches in the industry. He spent 11 years at the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) as a coaching education manager and head strength and conditioning coach.
Most recently, Caulfield served the last two years as the Director of Strength and Conditioning at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Caulfield has been involved in fitness and athletics for more than two decades. He utilized those 20+ years of “under the bar” lifting and coaching experience in a variety of different roles in support of the NSCA’s mission as the worldwide authority on strength and conditioning.
Prior to joining the NSCA, he served as an assistant strength & conditioning coach at Dartmouth College from 2008-11, working primarily with the football, men’s & women’s swimming, and rugby teams.
During that time, he also served as the director of sports performance at the River Valley Club, one of the most successful training facilities in New England, and served as the NSCA’s Vermont State Director.
Caulfield is no stranger to the Green Mountain State, earning his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Castleton University in 2000. From 2006 to 2008, he was the head strength and conditioning coach and director of camps for the back-to-back American Basketball Association champions, Vermont Frost Heaves.
Caulfield will start at Norwich on August 2nd and replaces Stefan Kunkoski, who served as the head strength and conditioning coach for the past 18 months.
