The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual high school all-star football game between Vermont and New Hampshire, will be carried on several area radio stations.
Radio 94 WEEI Upper Valley will air the game on three different stations: 1230 AM and 94.3 FM in Claremont, New Hampshire and 94.5 in White River Junction.
The game will also be carried on Rock 94.5 in Rutland.
The Maple Sugar Bowl will also be videocast on the Northeast Sports Network.
Kickoff for the game on Aug. 7 at Castleton University is set for 12:30 p.m.
New Hampshire is coming off a 21-9 victory in 2019. There was no game played in 2020 due to COVID.
LEGION BASEBALL
The race is on
The race continues for the three tournament spots remaining in the Southern Division of the Vermont American Legion Baseball Tournament.
A Lakes Region team that enters Saturday’s doubleheader against White River Post 84 at Fair Haven Union High School will likely have to sweep and have some other games fall their way to crack the tournament field.
“We are just playing loose baseball and having fun,” Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese said. “The pieces have been falling into place.
“It was a new group and it took us a little bit longer to get going than I would have liked.”
The teams will be completing their 18-game league schedules this week and some already have their regular season in the books.
The standings going into Friday night’s game between Bellows Falls and White River Post 84 under the lights at Hadley Field in Westminster:
Southern Division — Brattleboro 12-4, Manchester 11-7, White River 7-6, Bellows Falls 9-8, Lakes Region 8-8, Bennington 5-10, Rutland 3-11.
Northern Division — Post 91 (Essex) 13-3, South Burlington 12-3, Colchester 10-8, Franklin County 7-7, Barre 5-9, SD Ireland 4-12, Montpelier 4-13.
Tourney format
The Vermont American Legion Baseball Tournament will begin on July 27 with four games. The No. 3 seed from the Southern Division will be at the No. 2 seed from the Northern Division. The No. 4 seed from the South will travel to the No. 1 seed from the North. The No. 2 seed from the South will host the No. 3 seed from the Northern Division. The first day’s other game will have the No. 1 seed from the South hosting the No. 4 seed from the North.
The tournament will continue with four more games on July 28. Two teams will have been eliminated by the end of the second day.
All start times those first two days will be 5 p.m.
July 29 has been designated as a Rain-Rest date.
The surviving teams come to Rutland’s St. Peter’s Field for games July 30 through Aug. 1.
The higher seeded team will be the home team.
In the event, teams with the same seed meet, a coin flip will determine the home team throughout the tournament.
NORDIC
Sweet at SMC
COLCHESTER — Jarrett Sweet of BFA-Fairfax will be the lone Vermonter in the incoming freshman class at St. Michael’s College for Nordic skiing.
YOUTH GRID CAMP
WESTMINSTER — The Connecticut Valley Pee Wee Football League will be hosting a four-day Jim Tully Football & Cheerleader Camp from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Aug. 9-13, at the Hadley Field Complex at Bellows Falls Union High School.
All four nights, there will be a guest speaker to talk about peewee, high school, college, and NFL football experiences. Coaches who have coached at different levels of football and cheerleading, from peewee to college, will lead instruction at the camp.
The football camp is open to kids entering grades 3 to 8, and the cheerleader camp is for ages 4 to 14. Children from anywhere may attend this camp and are encouraged to do so as the upcoming football season is close.
Football players attending must wear shorts, T-shirts, and sneakers, and cheerleaders must wear shorts or sweatpants, t-shirts, and sneakers.
Camp registration will be Monday, Aug. 9 starting at 4:30 p.m. On Thursday, Aug. 12, there will be sign-ups for the CVPWFL season at BFUHS at 5:30 p.m. with no camp that day. All campers will receive a camp t-shirt and Friday night there will be pizza provided by Athens Pizza.
For any questions or concerns, please contact Casey Cota at 802-463-9850 or Ed Vancor at 802-376-5902.
