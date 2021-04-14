LEBANON, N.H. — On Wednesday, rosters were announced for the 68th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, set to make its return this summer after a year hiatus due to COVID-19.
This summer classic, which involves the best senior high school football players in Vermont and New Hampshire, is scheduled for Saturday, August 7 at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium at 5:30 p.m.
Over 200 players from New Hampshire and Vermont, all graduating high school seniors were nominated by their head coaches. In each state, “screening committees,” chaired by the Shrine Head Coaches, selected the two teams.
The Vermont Shrine Team is coached by Brattleboro’s Chad Pacheco and the New Hampshire team will be coached by Kingswood Regional’s Paul Landry.
Twenty-six high schools are represented on the New Hampshire Shrine Team and eighteen on the Vermont Team. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the teams were only able to meet remotely by state and as restrictions are lifted, each team should be able to meet throughout the summer for practice.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is played for the benefit of the Shriners’ Hospitals for Crippled and Burned Children and in its first 67 years has raised nearly five million dollars.
The Bowl Game is one of 30 Shrine games played every year across the country. This twin state game is sponsored by the two Shrine Centers of Vermont, Cairo (Rutland) and Mt. Sinai (Montpelier).
The Vermont Shrine Bowl Roster is: Evan Pockette, Joe Anderson, Toby Jakubowski, Joe Pratico, Rutland; Levi Allen, Ryan Alt, Poultney; Kohlby Murray, Evan Reed, Zack Ellis, Owen Loughan, Fair Haven; Joseph Harrington, Mark Carthy, Patrick Szkutak, Burr and Burton; Max Fair, Nathan LaRosa, U-32; Henry Thurber, Elijah Isham, Brattleboro; Max Grenier, Jake Ring, Colchester; Bassiru Diawara, South Burlington; Will Mlcuch, Jaxon Schaarschmidt, BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille; Cole Jasmin, Jacob Dwinell, Jackson Balch, Hartford; Zebb Winot, Jaden Hayes, St. Johnsbury; Jack Burke, Jack Herrington, Bellows Falls; Owen Abrahamsen, Windsor; Seth Boffa, Shane Gorman, Isaac Bergeron, Will Murphy, CVU; Tom Remillard, BFA-St. Albans; Isaiah LaPlume, North Country; Bode Rubright, Middlebury.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVM player honored
BOSTON – Vermont men’s soccer first year Bjarni Adalsteinsson has been named America East Rookie of the Week, as announced on Tuesday.
The rookie registered his first collegiate goal in the regular season finale on Friday against No. 11 New Hampshire.
Adalsteinsson is the second Catamount to win an America East weekly award this season. Goalkeeper Nate Silveira was named Defensive Player of the Week on March 16.
Vermont returns to the pitch on Thursday as the No. 2 seed in the America East semifinals, facing third-seeded NJIT at 7 p.m. in Durham, New Hampshire.
AUTO RACING
Race pushed back
WATERBURY — The inaugural running of the Northeast Classic at Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been delayed for one more day.
American-Canadian Tour (ACT), Pro All Stars Series (PASS), and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) officials have postponed the event until Sunday due to weather concerns. The open practice has also been moved back a day until Saturday.
The decision was made because of a Friday weather forecast in Loudon that calls for snow mixed with rain.
However, temperatures are supposed to get progressively warmer throughout the weekend, reaching the high 50s on Sunday afternoon.
All scheduled times will remain the same apart from the date change. Northeast Classic qualifying begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, with the first feature rolling out at 1:30 p.m. The pits will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday.
