LEBANON, N.H. — The rosters have been announced for the 67th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, set for August 1 at Dave Wolk Stadium at Castleton University.
The game, which pits the best recently-graduated senior football players from Vermont and New Hampshire, will have a 5:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Vermont team is coached by St. Johnsbury’s Rich Alercio, while the New Hampshire team is coached by Tarek Rothe of Alvirne High.
A handful of local players were selected for the game.
Linebacker Ethan Coarse, lineman Matt Creed and wide receiver/defensive back Malik Hendrickson will represent Rutland.
Quarterback/defensive back Caden Capman and center/defensive end Jacob DeBonis made the team from Poultney.
Linebacker Dylan Lee and tight end/defensive end Joey Gannon represent Fair Haven, while linebacker/running back Brady Clark represents Springfield.
Both teams in this past fall’s Division I state championship game, Burr and Burton and the Hilltoppers, have five selections apiece.
The Shrine Bowl is played for the benefit of the Shriners Hospitals for Crippled and Burned Children. It’s one of 30 Shrine Games played every year across the country.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Springfield 41, Hartford 38
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Free throws lifted the Springfield girls basketball team to victory Wednesday night as it edged Hartford 41-38 and knocked them out of the playoffs.
Although the ‘Canes launched out of the starting gate with an 8-1 run, the Cosmos fought back and tied it at nine at the end of the first. The teams continued to battle and tied the game again at 29 after three quarters.
Springfield had a one-point lead in the final seconds of the game. Hailey Perham sank two free throws to seal the deal for the Cosmos.
The Cosmos went 13-for-18 from the free throw line.
“That was huge for us,” said Springfield coach Pete Peck.
Perham had a game-high 16 points, followed by Gabby Wardwell with 11 points and Julianna Albero-Levings with nine points.
Jasmine Jenkins led Hartford in scoring with nine points.
Springfield advances to the quarterfinals and faces Fair Haven Friday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Colby-Sawyer 19, Castleton 9
CASTLETON — The Castleton women’s lacrosse team fell to Colby-Sawyer 19-9 in its season home opener Wednesday.
The Chargers shutout the Spartans 4-0 in the first eight minutes of play, with goals from Sarah Morin, Briana Couture and Jess Tattersall.
Tien Connor, Erin Shuttle, Morgan Derosia and Aubra Linn put Castleton on the board in the first half, but Colby-Sawyer continued to widen their lead.
The Chargers charged forward in the second half, outscoring the Spartans 6-2 in the first 10 minutes. Goals from Shuttle and Derosia in the last three minutes of play helped keep the deficit below double figures, but this did not last long as CSC responded with goals from Hannah Marquis and Grace Vosburgh to round out the game.
Shuttle led Castleton in scoring with four goals, eight draw controls and four groundballs. Derosia followed her teammate with three goals and seven draw controls. Connor and Linn contributed as well with one goal each.
Couture led all scorers with seven goals. Morin recorded six goals, while Marquis and Caroline Tompkins recorded two goals each. Tattersall and Vosburgh scored one goal each.
Raven Payne made 13 saves for Castleton, while Kailyn Lapham made six saves for the Chargers.
The Spartans drop to 1-2 and host Fitchburg State Sunday at 1 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S PLAYOFF SCORES
Boys Basketball
Division I
Rice 75, S. Burlington 62
St. Johnsbury 46, Champlain Valley 43
Division II
Montpelier 54, U-32 35
Girls Basketball
Division I
BFA-St. Albans 45, S. Burlington 17
Division II
Enosburg 58, Middlebury 33
Spaulding 45, U-32 38
Harwood 46, Missisquoi 34
Mt. Abe 52, Lamoille 30
Division III
Peoples 57, Leland & Gray 12
Thetford 57, Williamstown 29
Division IV
Danville 61, Arlington 42
Girls Hockey
Division I
Harwood 2, Middlebury 0
Division II
Missisquoi 3, U-32 1
Champlain Valley 3, Woodstock 2
Boys Hockey
Division I
Stowe 4, Spaulding 2
Rice 3, Middlebury 0
Division II
Burr and Burton 3, Woodstock 2
Milton 2, Brattleboro 1
