ESTERO, Fla. — Ben Shungu has hit many a big shot in his time playing for the University of Vermont men’s basketball team.
You can add Wednesday’s Gulf Coast Showcase finale against Appalachian State to the many games where he’s come through in the clutch.
Shungu hit a jumper with one second left to lift the Catamounts to a 65-63 win against the Mountaineers.
UVM had a 32-31 early in the second half, but Appalachian State would quickly take the lead and not give it up until there was less than two minutes to play.
The Mountaineers jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first half and held for much of the opening 20 minutes. The Catamounts went on an 11-0 run late in the half to take a two-point lead into the break.
Ben Shungu led the way for Vermont with 17 points, followed by Ryan Davis with 14 points.
UVM (5-2) is at UNC Greensboro on Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Midd 79, NVU Johnson 54
The Middlebury College men’s basketball team (3-2) downed NVU-Johnson 79-54 on Tuesday evening in Pepin Gym.
The Panthers return to the court on Sunday when they host Endicott at 1 p.m., while the Badgers (2-6) are idle until Dec. 3.
Middlebury jumped out to a 12-3 advantage with six points coming from David Brennan during the opening five minutes. The Panthers slowly increased the lead to 11 (34-23) on a layup from Alex Sobel with 7:19 remaining in the half. NVU-Johnson responded with an 11-2 run over the ensuing 4:39, cutting the deficit to 36-34. Middlebury tallied the final four points of the half, heading into the break with a 40-34 edge.
Out of the intermission, the Panthers went on a 9-2 run capped on a three from Sobel to make it 49-36 at the 16:58 mark. A jumper by Malik Moore cut the Badgers deficit to 10 (53-43) with 13:18 remaining, but that was as close as they would get. Middlebury rattled off 11 of the next 13 points to take a 64-45 lead with just under nine minutes to go in the game.
The Panthers continued increasing the advantage, making it 79-52 on a jumper from Peter Carlson at the 1:28 mark. Moore converted a pair of charity tosses for NUV-Johnson with 18 seconds remaining for the final 79-54 Middlebury victory.
Sobel led all players with 25 points, shooting 11-for-12 from the floor, recording a game-high six blocks while grabbing nine boards. Noah Osher had 15 points with five rebounds, while Brennan chipped in with 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers.
Moore led the badges with 18 points, shooting 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, while pulling down five boards. Samuel Stevens chipped in with 11 points, while Romelle Watt had nine rebounds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Vermonters lead Owls
KEENE, N.H. — A couple of Vermonters are among the statistical leaders for the 3-3 Keene State women’s basketball team.
Brattleboro’s Hailey Derosia leads the Owls in Scoring at a clip of 11.3 points per game and Rutland’s Rylee Burgess is third on the team in scoring, averaging 9.8 points per game.
Both have also been key players on the boards. Derosia is averaging 4.7 rebounds a contest and Burgess 4.3.
The Owls visit Castleton for a Little East Conference game on Jan. 19.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Middlebury out
MIDDLEBURY — In alignment with Middlebury College’s COVID-19 protocols for team play, the men’s hockey team will not participate in the FirstLight Great Northern Shootout Tournament this weekend.
The amended team schedule sees Milwaukee School of Engineering vs. Norwich Friday at 7 p.m., Milwaukee School of Engineering vs. Plattsburgh State Saturday 4 p.m. and Plattsburgh State vs. Norwich Sunday 4:30 p.m.
