POULTNEY — Slate Valley Trails (SVT) is set to host the second annual Slate Valley Scramble, a trail running half marathon and 8K race, on Saturday at the Fairgrounds Trailhead in Poultney.
The half marathon starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 8k starts at 9:30 a.m.
The race is a fundraiser for SVT with all proceeds going toward the maintenance and upkeep of SVT’s more than 40 miles of trails. The race is almost entirely on single-track trails or gravel, and can be completed in time for people interested in hiking instead of running.
This year’s event will feature a post-race celebration complete with a Kid’s Fun Run, awards ceremony, donated snacks and drinks, and raffle featuring goods from Sensible Shoe of Rutland, Darn Tough Vermont, Skida Headwear & Accessories, Cabot Creamery, and Goodr.
SVT is a volunteer community group founded in 2015, whose mission is to build, maintain and promote foot and bicycling trails in the Slate Valley region of southwestern Vermont.
GOLFMid-Amateur
BRATTLEBORO — Quarterfinals are set at the Vermont Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship at Brattleboro Country Club.
Friday’s action included the round of 32 and round of 16.
Rutland Country Club’s Stephen Waite knocked off defending champion Ryan Porter in the round of 16, taking the match in 19 holes.
He will meet the 2020 runner-up Taylor Bellemare who advanced into the quarterfinals with a 2-and-1 win against William Hadden.
RCC’s Max Major moved into the quarterfinals with a 7-and-6 win against Kyle Anderson. He’ll meet Andy Weigand on Saturday morning. Wiegand won 2-and-1 in the round of 16 over Jason Sherman.
Rutland’s Frankie Sanborn advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Aaron Wood, 3-and-2. Sanborn will play Ryan Kohler, a 5-and-4 winner against Michael Saraceni.
Mount Anthony Country Club’s Cory Jozefiak beat Jacob Miller 3-and-2 to move into the quarterfinals and will play Michael Coakley, who won 5-and-3 over Cameron O’Connell.
Sanborn had advanced to the second round by beating Country Club of Barre’s Parker Fothergill in 19 holes. Wood advanced by disqualification.
Kohler had advanced with a 3-and-2 win against Troy Goliber and Saraceni moved on, beating Bryan Laselle 1-up.
Jozefiak beat Andrew Trask 4-and-3 in the round of 32 and Miller beat Bill Wilkinson 3-and-2.
Porter had moved into the round of 16 by beating Michael Kondracki 3-and-1 and Waite beat Chad Bullock 1-up.
Bellemare and Hadden made the round of 16, both winning 4-and-3 over their opponents.
Major won his first round matchup 3-and-1 over Christopher Handy and Anderson was a 4-and-3 winner against Nick Trottier.
The quarterfinal and semifinal matches are set for Saturday, with the championship match on Sunday in Brattleboro.
BASEBALLDanbury wins title
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The fourth-seeded Danbury Westerners (7-1) swept the No. 5 seed North Shore Navigators (5-3), in common comeback fashion for the team, in Game 2 of the 2021 New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) Championship Series to win their first-ever Fay Vincent Sr. Cup in the organization’s 26-year history at Fraser Field on Thursday night.
The new NECBL champions’ relief pitcher, Jacob Marshall (Le Moyne College), earned the win in relief of starter Sean Hogan (Williams College) after taking over in the fifth inning (2 innings pitched, 0 hits, 0 earned runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts), and Navigators starter Luke Marshall (Stonehill College) suffered the loss at home (3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K). Coleman Picard (University of Hartford) secured his third save of the postseason for the Westerners.
North Shore jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning with the help of a two-run single hit by third baseman Matthias Haas (Cal Poly San Luis Obispo) and an RBI base hit from catcher Cal Christofori (Yale University) before, in signature gritty Danbury Westerners style, the road team tallied five runs in the top of the third by a pair of RBI singles by first baseman Andrew Jenkins (Georgia Tech) and third baseman Nicholas Lorusso (University of Maryland) plus a three-run home run off of the bat of second baseman Matt Zaffino (Fairfield University).
Haas drove home another run for the Navigators in the home half of the same inning to bring the score to 6-4 in favor of the visiting squad, tallying his team’s final run of the summer.
Danbury scored twice more in the visitor’s half of the fourth inning thanks to an RBI single by Jenkins and a sacrifice fly from Lorusso to cap off the eventual winning squad’s scoring in their championship title-clinching victory before relievers Marshall, Michael Farinelli (Northwestern University), Noah Jensen (Elon University) and Picard shut down North Shore’s lineup the rest of the way to seal the Westerners’ final win of a memorable 2021 season.
The Westerners routed North Shore by a score of 13-5 in Game 1 of the Finals.
The 2021 regular season saw plenty of ups and downs for Danbury but, when it mattered most, the Westerners played nearly flawless baseball from the start of the Wild Card round up until the last out in Thursday’s Game 2.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.