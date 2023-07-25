WEST RUTLAND — The Slate Valley softball team notched its third win in its last four games, beating Hartford (N.Y.) 9-4 on Tuesday at West Rutland School.
The win pushed Slate Valley’s record to 5-2 as it tries to strengthen its case for a home game in the opening round of the Tri-County Middle League playoffs.
In the first inning, the catcher Alivia Morris and shortstop Rhi Lubaszewski teamed up to pick off two Hartford runners, but the same success didn’t carry over to the offensive side. Slate Valley went hitless the first time through the order.
In the fourth inning, Hartford plated three runs, before Slate Valley rose from their early-game hibernation to respond with a seven-run bottom-half, led off by a Riley Collins walk and Kiara Bushee and Lubaszewski singles. The really was capped off by a pair of doubles by Olivia Outslay and Tori Raymond, the latter reaching second on a bunt. Collins also helped her effort with a single in her second at-bat of the half-inning.
Hartford got one back in the sixth, but Slate Valley responded with a two-run homer by Lubaszewski. The SV defense shut down Hartford the rest of the way, including athletic stretches and scoops by Collins at first to secure outs along the way.
Tori Raymond went the distance in the circle for Slate Valley with five strikeouts, improving her record to 4-1 on the year.
Granville dropped to 2-6.
16U SOFTBALL
Granville 12, WR 1
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Granville softball team protected its home field, besting West Rutland’s Outlaws and Outsiders 12-1 on Tuesday in a Tri-County Middle League game.
West Rutland’s Outlaws and Outsiders could not get the bats going but did get superb defense from Lauren Palmer, Camryn Williams and Samara Raiche.
Aubrey Beaulieu pitched four innings in relief of Olivia Graham and notched four strikeouts.
West Rutland’s lone run was scored by Sohyr Perry who was hit by a pitch and then stole second, third and home.
Westside dropped to 2-4 with the loss, ahead of home games against Fort Edward on Thursday and Warrensburg on Friday.
NECBL BASEBALL
‘Neers streaking
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers picked up two wins in a split doubleheader on Monday night. The Mountaineers slipped by the Upper Valley Nighthawks, 5-4, in the first game. They walked it off against the Valley Blue Sox with a 6-5 victory in the second game of the night.
It was the fifth game of the Governor’s Cup Series in which the Nighthawks now lead by a 3-2 advantage.
In the first game, the Mountaineers regained the lead in the fifth on a while pitch that scored George Rosales to score the eventual game-winner.
Maxwell Brulport helped secure the Vermont win in relief.
In the second game, the Blue Sox jumped out to a 5-1 lead, but the Mountaineers bounced back. Nate Stocum had a big hit in the sixth in that plated a pair of runs and got the deficit down to one.
A bases-loaded walk in the eighth tied the game and Nathan Waugh hit a walk-off liner to center that scored a run for the win.
On Tuesday, Vermont kept it rolling with a 7-0 win against the Keene Swamp Bats.
The Mountaineers jumped up in the first inning with an RBI by Cameron Santerre and didn’t look back from there. Aaron Whitley blasted a two-run homerun in the sixth to finish the scoring.
AUTO RACING
Thunder Road
BARRE — This Thursday brings back another jam-packed night of racing with 44th Vermont Governor’s Cup, which is ready to challenge the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models for 150 laps of heart-pounding action with each driver looking to join the coveted list of champions.
Not to be overshadowed, WDEV Radio Vermont and Calkin’s Portable Toilets Night will also feature the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, rk Miles Street Stocks and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors will also go all out in feature racing excitement along with the world-famous Port-a-Potty Grand Prix with a Golden Toilet Seat waiting patiently in victory lane.
The post time is 6:30 p.m.
A quick turn-around for teams and fans brings Thunder Road back to life on Sunday for the delayed Preston’s Kia Independence Day Spectacular. Sunday post time is set for 7 p.m.