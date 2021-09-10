FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven football team executed in all facets and it paid off with a 39-14 win against North Country Friday night at LaPlaca Field.
The Slaters opened the scoring with 4:17 left in the first quarter when Tim Kendall rushed in a touchdown on a drive started by a Fair Haven fumble recovery.
The defense continued to produce midway through the second quarter when sophomore Trey Lee returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown.
Quarterback Sawyer Ramey found Matt Heibler on a long touchdown down the left side of the field before the half and the two connected with 7:58 left in the third quarter for another score.
After a Falcon touchdown, Ramey dodged a tackle and ran in a keeper late in the third.
“Our defense had a great performance for the second week in a row,” Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said.
“The offense is still a work in progress but we are a young team.”
That defense has been keyed by ends Luke Williams and Phil Bean.
“They really stood out for the second week in a row,” Hill said.
The interior line and linebackers are young and getting better every week.”
The Slaters (1-1) are at Mount Abraham next Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Springfield 26, MR 0
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield football team started slow, but when it got going, there was no stopping the Cosmos, as they bested Mill River 26-0 Friday night.
“Credit to (Mill River’s) defense, they had an answer for what we were doing,” said Springfield coach Todd Aiken. “Once we changed up our gameplan, we did a lot better.”
Springfield scored 20 of its points in the second quarter to lead 20-0 at the half.
Quarterback Sam Presch had two rushing touchdowns and Riley Ward had one in the second. Luke Stocker converted a 2-point conversion.
Presch had the Cosmos’ last score, on the ground, in the fourth.
It was a collective defensive effort that keyed Springfield.
“We put a lot of pressure on their quarterback and tackled a lot better than we did last week,” Aiken said.
Springfield (1-1) hosts Windsor Friday.
“Windsor is a big rival and they have some stud athletes, so it will be a challenge,” Aiken said.
Midd 22, Burl-SB 0
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury football team remains unscored upon, besting Burlington-South Burlington 22-0 Friday night.
The Tigers (2-0) are at BFA-St. Albans on Friday.
Other Friday scores
In White River Junction, Hartford ran its record to 2-0 by clipping BFA-St. Albans 20-6. The Hurricanes and Bobwhites were locked in a 6-6 halftime tie. BFA fell to 1-1.
St. Johnsbury bounced back from an opening week loss to beat CVU 35-23. It was the first Friday night football game at Fairbanks Field. Both teams are 1-1.
In other Division I action, Essex beat Colchester 46-25.
Bellows Falls had another dominant effort, beating Mount Anthony 45-14.
Lyndon gave Brattleboro its second straight loss, 21-20. The Colonels missed a 45-yard game-winning field goal attempt.
In a cross-divisional matchup, Division II U-32 beat Diviison III Woodstock 21-13.
BOYS SOCCER
Hartford 6, Fair Haven 2
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Fair Haven dug too deep of a hole, getting behind 5-1 by halftime and fell 6-2 to Hartford in boys soccer on Friday.
Jace Hetrick and Nick Carrabino scored unassisted goals for the 0-2 Slaters.
Coach Tim Dayton said he believes those are the first goals the Slaters have scored against Hartford since 2015.
The young Slaters had six freshmen on the field.
“They are good players. They just aren’t physically developed and are adjusting to the speed of the game,” Dayton said.
The Slaters host Green Mountain on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Middlebury 6, OV 0
BRANDON — Otter Valley took it on the chin Friday at home against Middlebury but coach Tammi Blanchard saw some positive things from the Otters.
“It was a good effort by our defensive line,” Blanchard said.
Rivendell, 3, BF 1
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls saw some major improvement, but came up on the losing end of a 3-1 result against Rivendell on Thursday.
The Terriers netted their lone goal in the second half. Savannah Sylvester-Neal threw the ball into Alannah McAllister, who made a pass to Aubrey Maxfield who took the shot and scored.
BF hosts Arlington Saturday at noon.
FIELD HOCKEY
BBA 3, Windsor 1
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton defeated Windsor 3-1 on Friday in a battle of perennial field hockey powers.
The Bulldogs’ Fien Bueters scored in the first quarter off an assist from Katie Crabtree on a penalty corner.
Lily Zens scored on an assist from Bueters in the second quarter on a penalty corner.
Windsor got on the board in the third quarter on a goal from Peyton Richardson, before BBA scored its final goal in the fourth from Maggie Crabtree on a Bueters assist on a penalty corner.
“It was great to see the team bounce back from the CVU game,” said Bulldogs coach Barb Miceli. “They came out fired up and did not let down for the full 60 minutes of play.”
Mac Thuermer had four saves for the Bulldogs.
BBA is home on Tuesday against Queensbury, from across the New York State border.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
UVM 2, Hofstra 1
(Overtime)
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont field hockey team bumped itself over the .500 mark, besting Hofstra 2-1 in overtime Friday afternoon.
Sophia Drees buried the game winner coming off a corner. Puck Kwaspen and Clodagh Ferry assisted on the play.
The game’s other two goals came in the third quarter. UVM’s Alina Gerke scored the opening goal and the Pride answered five minutes later with a goal from Eline Oldeman.
The Catamounts (3-2) host Brown on Sunday at Moulton Winder Field.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UVM 0, Army 0
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont women’s soccer team and Army battled to a scoreless tie on Friday.
Vermont outshot the Black Knights 23-15 and also had a 9-5 edge for shots on goal.
Vermont plays Bryant on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Applejack Stadium in Manchester.
