FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team cruised to a 63-22 victory over Mill River on Saturday in their own Mary Canfield Tournament behind a 27-point performance from Ryleigh Coloutti who drained four 3-point field goals.
The 3-0 Slaters got 10 points from Courtney Brewster and eight from Hailey Taylor.
The 0-2 Minutemen were led by Kelsey Sheehe and Molly Bruso with five points apiece.
Fair Haven wasted no time taking control, whisking to an 18-4 first-quarter lead.
"We played pretty well offensively and we played some decent defense as the game progressed," Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said.
Burr and Burton Academy defeated Mount Abraham 43-42 in the day's first game. Carol Herbert led BBA with 22 points and made the game-winning layup.
The Slaters will meet Mount Abe on Monday at 7 p.m. BBA and Mill River meet at 5:30 that evening.
Windsor 53, Thetford 50
WINDSOR — Defending Division III state champion Thetford fell 53-50 on Saturday.
Proctor 49, White River Valley 33
SOUTH ROYALTON — Proctor defeated White River Valley 49-33 in girls basketball action on Friday night behind Maddie Flanders (17 points), Maggie McKearin (10) and Rachel Stuhlmueller (eight points and 14 rebounds).
Sophie Howe had 15 points and Toni Turner 12 to lead the Wildcats.
White River Valley fell to 2-1. The Phantoms are also 2-1.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellows Falls 59, Woodstock 53
WESTMINSTER — Ryan Kelley and Isaac Wilkinson scored 20 points apiece to power the Bellows Falls boys basketball team to a 59-53 win over Woodstock on Friday night.
The Terriers had to overcome a 17-point deficit to win.
BOYS HOCKEY
Middlebury 4, Rutland 1
Ethan Coarse scored for the Rutland boys hockey team against Middlebury on Saturday at Spartan Arena but it wasn't nearly enough as Middlebury left town with a 4-1 victory.
Eric Brewer and Oliver Hamilton had assists on Coarse's goal.
Maguire Baker was had a solid game in goal for Rutland with 28 saves.
The 1-3 Raiders will try to rebound on Saturday at home against South Burlington.
