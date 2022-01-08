FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team used a balanced attack to push past Division I Mount Anthony 54-21 Saturday afternoon.
The Slaters led 23-6 at the half, aided in a big way by an 11-0 second-quarter effort by Fair Haven.
“We played as complete of a game as we have all year,” said Slaters coach Kyle Wilson.
Alana Williams led the offensive charge with 12 points for Fair Haven, followed by 11 from Brittney Love and 10 from Ashley Carvey. Lily Briggs had 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Fair Haven moved to 6-2 with the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
U-32 50, BBA 36
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton girls basketball team fell to non-league opponent U-32 50-36 Saturday afternoon.
Nevaeh Camp led the Bulldogs with 18 points, while Josie Powers had 10 and Julia Decker had eight.
Scoring was balanced for the Raiders. Olivia Hogan and Clara Wilson had 11 points, while Cara Richardson had 10 and Sue Meehan had nine.
H.S. WRESTLING
MAU Tournament
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony won its own wrestling tournament Saturday afternoon, finishing ahead of second-place Salem-Cambridge, third-place Springfield and fourth-place Fair Haven.
Springfield had second-place finishes from Trent Rumrill (285 pounds), Bryan Stafford (220), Cole Wright (170) and Tim Amsden (152).
Noah Markwell (106), David Rigney (132) and Marshall Simpson (145) were third in their weight classes and Hunter Ferland was fourth at 160.
The Slaters brought just six wrestlers of their own, along with Rutland’s Tyler Terrian, to the tournament and got some strong results.
Lincoln Wilcox was first at his weight class. Paityn DeLong and Tristan Hyatt were second at their weight classes and Tyler Terrian was third in his.
Terrian’s points went to Rutland.
Colton DeLong, Liam Robinson and Gabe Bache were fourth in their weight classes.
Other first-place winners, outside of Wilcox, were Salem-Cambridge’s Hunter Dill, Lucas Martindale and Logan Williams, Burr and Burton’s Liam Bradley, Vergennes’ Eli Brace and Taylor Stearns, MAU’s Sam Blackman, Landon Davis, Kyle Hurley, Shawn Gassaway, Aaron Johnson and Hayden Gaudette.
INDOOR TRACK
FH girls 8th
BURLINGTON — The Fair Haven indoor track and field team had another strong showing on Saturday in a meet held at the University of Vermont.
The Slater girls were eighth in team points, which was won by South Burlington. The Fair Haven boys were 13th on their side.
Alexandra Williams continued her standout season with a third-place finish in the 300 meters finishing with a time of 44.43 seconds.
Williams had a fifth-place finish in the 55-meter dash with a time of 8.02 seconds. Teammate Olivia Almeida was close behind in seventh in 8.05 seconds. Ella Kuehn just missed out on the top-25 in 27th.
Ava Shull took 10th place in the 1000 meter race with a time of 3:38.44.
The Slater girls were third in the 4x200 relay with the team of Almeida, Kuehn, Williams and Ayame Merkel.
Merkel had a good effort in the long jump, taking 12th with a jump of 3.93 meters.
The Fair Haven boys had a trio of top-25 finishers in the 55-meter dash. Luke Williams was the best of the bunch in 11th with a time of 7.24 seconds. Teammates Kaylo Stevenson and Patrick Stone were 18th and 22nd respectively.
Luke Williams was fifth in the triple jump, jumping 11.37 meters.
He had another top-10 effort in the long jump with a jump of 5.43 meters. Asa Young was 17th and Nathaniel Young was 18th.
Nathaniel Young took 13th in the shot put with a toss of 9.85 meters. Stone was two spots behind him with a throw of 9.79 meters.
Chicory Greene was 14th in the 1000 meters and Asa Young took 21nd in the 300 meters.
Vivian Ladabouche was 22nd in the shot put.
BOWLING
FH takes second
RANDOLPH — The Fair Haven bowling team qualified first on Saturday here at Valley Bowl but then fell by four pins to Burlington after the Seahorses beat South Burlington in the play-in match.
Fair Haven’s Josh Kennedy made the day memorable by rolling his personal best score of 242.
Fair Haven goes to Twin City Lanes in Barre this Saturday with Enosburg, Burlington and Windsor also in the field.
H.S. SPORTS
Postponements
The Rutland boys hockey team had Saturday’s road game with Colchester postponed.
The Rutland Nordic team had its event postponed on Saturday.
In girls basketball, the Otter Valley-Windsor game was postponed due to OV’s school being closed until Monday.
On Monday, the Springfield girls basketball team’s home game against rival Green Mountain was postponed with a Feb. 5 makeup date in place.
The Fair Haven girls basketball team’s away game at Brattleboro was also postponed.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
CU takes 3rd
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 24th-ranked Castleton University wrestling program came away with a third-place finish at the Budd Whitehill National Duals hosted by Lycoming College on Saturday, falling to eventual-champion Ohio Northern in the semifinals before beating Washington & Lee in the third-place matchup.
The Spartans are now 6-1 on the season in dual competition, going 3-1 on the weekend at the event. Frank Darwak and Jakai Townsend were named to the All-Tournament Team for their respective weight classes at the event.
In the semifinals against ONU, the Spartans fell 27-9. CU got wins from Owen Kretschmer, a 4-2 decision against Colin Mellot, and Michael Gonyea, a 10-8 decision against Dylan Le to open the match. Sampson Wilkins had the lone other Spartan win, taking a 4-2 decision at 184 pounds.
The Spartans were 28-10 winners in the third-place match against Washington & Lee.
It was a run of eight straight wins in that match that pushed CU over the top. Gonyea, James Rodriguez, Nicholas Roeger, Logan Dubuque, Michael Angers, Cooper Fleming, Wilkins and Chance LaPier won matches for the Spartans.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
E. Conn 61, Castleton 60
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The Castleton University men’s basketball team had a 13-point halftime lead but let it get away, losing 61-60 to Eastern Connecticut in a Little East road game on Saturday.
Castleton had balanced scoring with Darrell Hardge lead the way with 13, Mu Moore adding 12 and Oluwadare Sowunmi and Alex Blackmore contributing 10 apiece.
Thomas Close and Tyreice Woods led the Warriors with 17 points each.
The loss left the Spartans at 5-8 and 0-4 in the LEC. Eastern Connecticut goes to 9-4 and 4-1 in the league.
MEN’S HOCKEY
UMB 11, Castleton 0
BOSTON — Following a narrow overtime defeat a night prior, Castleton University men’s hockey was stymied at UMass Boston Saturday afternoon, losing the conference battle by a final score of 11-0.
The Beacons (9-5-1, 5-2-1 NEHC) raced to a 4-0 lead in the opening period and wouldn’t look back. They would follow with a pair of second period tallies and cap the dominant effort with five in the final period. UMass Boston used 10 different goal scorers — Kolye Bankauskas was the only Beacon to find the back of the net twice.
Castleton (4-11-1, 0-7-1 NEHC) posted 24 shots on goal, led by Glenn Wiswell with four. Brandon Picard, CJ Corazzin, and Stone Stelzl recorded three apiece. Starting goaltender Dominic Rodrigue made seven saves in one period of action before Brandon Collett entered and stopped 20 Beacon shots in just under 30 minutes. Simon Brenter made his first career appearance, logging 11 minutes and posting nine saves.
The Spartans return to Spartan Arena on Friday to take on Skidmore at 7 p.m.
