FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team can take over a game on a dime, something they showed in a big away against Burr and Burton on Friday night.
After a tight early stretch, the Slaters took over and won going away, 64-28.
According to Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson, defense was critical in Fair Haven taking over.
“It was back and forth for a bit and then our defense amped up,” Wilson said. “We got out and ran and the defense triggered our offense.”
Ryleigh Coloutti had 23 points, eight rebounds and seven steals to lead the Slaters. Courtney Brewster had 10 points and eight rebounds. Emma Briggs and Abby Brown added eight and seven points respectively.
Carol Herbert led BBA with 18 points.
“We didn’t have an answer for her inside,” Wilson said.
Fair Haven is 1-0 and is at Otter Valley on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hartford 51, Springfield 24
WHITE RIVER JCT — A young Springfield girls basketball team ran into an experienced Hartford club and fell in their opener.
The Hurricanes led by 13 at the half and built their lead from there.
“It was a win for both teams just being able to play a game and be safe,” said Cosmos coach Pete Peck.
Maddie Clark led Springfield with eight points, followed by Megan Stagner with seven.
Springfield is 0-1 and at Woodstock on Tuesday.
MSJ 29, MAU 20
BENNINGTON — Division IV Mount St. Joseph went south and bested D-I Mount Anthony Friday night at Kates Gym.
The Mounties led 18-4 at the half.
“We lost a little of momentum in the second half, but we had a lot of intensity,” said MSJ coach Bill Bruso.
Meghan Cole had 11 points to lead the Mounties, while Tiana Gallipo had six.
MSJ is 1-0 and is at Rutland on Tuesday for a rare inner-town matchup.
Green Mountain 34, L&G 11
TOWNSHEND — The Green Mountain girls opened their season with a strong defensive performance against Leland and Gray,
The Chieftains are 1-0 and and host Rivendell on Tuesday.
Poultney 45, Mill River 26
NORTH CLARENDON — Grace Hayes led the way for the Poultney girls basketball team, scoring 20 points in the Blue Devils’ win against Mill River on Friday. Hannah Welch added 13 points.
Post player Molly Hier had 10 points to lead Mill River.
The game was 19-15 at the half, but Poultney took over after the break. A lot of that had to do with them keeping Hier in check.
“Marissa Holcomb did a great job of keeping her off the boards,” said Poultney coach Todd Hayes. “We got out and ran in the second half.”
MRU coach Ryan Csizmesia knows there are things to work on, but there are positives to take from Friday’s game.
“There were some jitters and some things we need to work on, but we played hard and the effort was there,” he said.
Mill River is 0-1 and at Arlington on Tuesday. Poultney is 1-0 and at West Rutland on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Poultney 52, Mill River 51
POULTNEY — Johnny Verdon had 36 points for Mill River, but the Minutemen didn’t have enough to beat Poultney Friday night.
“Poultney controlled the game. We fought back,” said Mill River coach Ben Smith.
Poultney had a five-point lead with 40 seconds left. The Minutemen nibbled it down, but couldn’t pull it out.
“We played well. We got a tired a bit, but we pulled it out. It’s much different than practice,” said Blue Devils coach Dave Capman.
Levi Allen led Poultney with 21 points. Jesse Combs had 12 points, while Silas Haviland had 11.
Outside of Verdon’s big night, Nate Hoague had seven points and Evan McPhee had six.
Mill River is 0-1 and is at Arlington on Monday. Poultney is 1-0 and at West Rutland on Monday.
Hartford 82, Springfield 46
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Hartford was too much for the Springfield boys basketball team Friday night.
The Hurricanes led by 24 at the half and built on from there.
The Cosmos are 0-1 and at Woodstock on Monday.
Green Mountain 62, L&G 22
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray still had some hope, trailing 22-8 at halftime but Green Mountain exploded for 40 second-half points to cruise to the 62-22 victory.
The Chieftains had two starters in early foul trouble and they spent nine minutes of the first half watching.
But with all their weapons in the second half, GM ran away from the Rebels.
Ty Merrill led Green Mountain with 20 points and Reed Hyerkowiecz followed with 11. All nine players scored for the Chieftains.
“Jack Boyle was a monster on the boards,” GM coach Brian Rapanotti said.
BF 62, Brattleboro 59
BRATTLEBORO — Down 15 at the half, Bellows Falls turned up its communication and concentration with its man to man defense to derail Brattleboro and win for the first time on the Colonels’ court in 25 years.
Junior Jon Terry put owned the fourth quarter with 11 points. Owen LaRoss had his varsity coming out party with 15 points and 18 rebounds.
ALPINE SKIING
CU skiers at Burke
EAST BURKE — Castleton University freshman Petra Veljkovic had another strong outing for the Spartans in Friday’s giant slalom at Burke Mountain.
In the morning race, the Serbian skier finished 23rd with a time of 2:13.70. Teammate Karoline Rettenbacher was 44th and Lena Soehnle was 46th.
Veljkovic was 32nd in the afternoon race. Rettenbacher was 47th, Soehnle was 50th and Camille Jackson was 70th.
Canadian Britt Richardson won both races. University of Vermont’s Ella Renzoni and Francesca English both had a pair of top-five finishes.
The Castleton women are scheduled for two slaloms at Sugarbush on Monday, Feb. 22 and two giant slaloms the day after.
NORDIC SKIING
Thurston 14th
VUOKATTI, Finland — Harwood High’s Ava Thurston was the top American finisher in the 5k freestyle race at the FIS Junior World Ski Championships on Friday.
Thurston finished in 14th with a time of 14:42.9. University of Vermont’s Waverly Gebhardt was 51st and Nina Seemann was 62nd.
Stratton Mountain School product Will Koch was 36th in the men’s 10k freestyle.
In the U23 women’s 10k freestyle, Middlebury College’s Sophia Laukli was fifth with a time of 28:45.8. Teammate Alexandra Lawson was 24th.
Landgrove native Ben Ogden was 33rd in the men’s 15k freestyle.
WRESTLING
CU 39, NJCU 14
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The Castleton wrestling team remained unbeaten, besting New Jersey City University for the second time this year.
The win moves the Spartans to 3-0 while NJCU falls to 0-2 with both losses to Castleton.
The Spartans claimed seven out of 10 weight classes, winning three times by fall and three times by technical fall.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CU 2, Utica 1
The Castleton women’s hockey team’s two-game set against Franklin Pierce was canceled, but they quickly adjusted and picked up two games against Utica College.
The Spartans started strong, besting Utica 2-1. Kaitlin Bardellini and Darby Palisi scored for CU in the win. Katlyn Hathaway made 27 saves.
Saturday’s puck drop is at 6 p.m. in Utica, New York.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Haviland strong off bench
LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team took the court for the first time in 359 days when they hosted NVU-Johnson on Thursday night. The Hornets battled back from a 12-point deficit late in the first half and came away with a 92-85 victory. The game was also the season opener for the Badgers.
Peyton Olsen led NVU-Lyndon with 25 points and Poultney’s Levi Haviland contributed significantly off the bench. Haviland used his 15 minutes to scored nine points and pull down six rebounds. He also blocked a shot and had two assists.
Fair Haven’s Cam Coloutti is not on the roster the remainder of the season, having made the decision hat it makes more sense during the COVID abbreviated season to stay home for the semester.
“He was great here as a member of our team and I certainly hope that he will be back here in the fall or when things are more normal,” NVU-Lyndon coach Dave Pasiak said.
NVU-Lyndon is back in action Sunday at Eastern Connecticut and the Hornets’ next home game is Tuesday against Fisher College.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.