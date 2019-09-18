FAIR HAVEN — Emma Briggs and Brittany Love powered Fair Haven to a 3-2 victory over Hartford in girls soccer action under the lights of Tom LaPlaca Field on Wednesday night.
Briggs had two goals and Love had a goal and two assists. Ashley Carvey also had an assist for the Slaters.
The Hurricanes grabbed a 1-0 lead when Carolyn North converted a penalty kick.
Hartford took that lead to halftime but the Slaters scored the next three.
Fair Haven goalie Emma Ezzo had four saves.
"The last 10 minutes we wanted to get back to our possession game and I think we did that well," Fair Haven coach Ian Akin said.
"Hartford is a good, well disciplined team."
The 4-0-1 Slaters host Mount Anthony on Friday at 6 p.m.
Green Mountain 4, Bellows Falls 2
CHESTER — Maddie Wilson had a pair of goals for Green Mountain as the Chieftains topped Bellows Falls 4-2 in girls soccer Wednesday.
Hannah Dupuis put the Terriers on the board midway through the first half before Kim Cummings tied it with 29 seconds remaining.
Wilson scored both her goals in the second and Alexis Newsome added the fourth.
Emma Graham also scored for Bellows Falls.
The Chieftains, 2-4, are at Brattleboro on Wednesday.
Bellows Falls is 1-2-2.
BOYS SOCCER
Green Mountain 1, Twin Valley 0
(Overtime)
WILMINGTON — James Anderson scored the golden goal in the 88th minute to give Green Mountain a 1-0 overtime victory over Twin Valley.
"Skyley Quizos was the man of the match," said Twin Valley coach Buddy Hayford. "We kicked a lot of field goals to help him out but he made 17 saves."
The win lifts the Chieftains to 5-1.
Twin Valley falls to 4-1 and plays at Bellows Falls on Saturday.
Green Mountain visits Brattleboro on Friday.
Springfield 3, Bellows Falls 0
SPRINGFIELD — Max Leninski picked up the shutout as Springfield blanked Bellows Falls 3-0 Wednesday.
Springfield dominated in shots, 20-7, and Jared Pugh and Will Bishop both scored goals. The Cosmos picked up their third on an own goal off a corner kick.
Springfield is 2-3 after starting out 0-3.
The Cosmos will face Arlington in the opening round of the John Werner Tournament on Monday in Arlington.
FIELD HOCKEY
Burr and Burton 6, Bellows Falls 3
MANCHESTER — Katie Crabtree scored three goals as Burr and Burton Academy topped Bellows Falls 6-3 in girls soccer Wednesday.
The Bulldogs are 4-2.
The Terriers are 3-4.
