FAIR HAVEN — Sawyer Ramey had 12 of Fair Haven's 19 points in a big fourth quarter than enabled the Slaters to pull away to a 64-47 victory over Windsor in Friday night's boys high school basketball game.
Ramey led the Slaters with 24 points. Joe Buxton followed with 10.
Kaleb Swett, Caleb McBucharen and Maison Fortin each had 12 points for the Yellow Jackets.
"It was the first time we had played in 17 days and we just got five players cleared to play today," Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost said.
"It was a good game. That fourth quarter got us over the hump."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rivendell 72, Westside 17
ORFORD, N.H. — The Rivendell boys basketball team has Division IV title hopes this season. The Raptors cruised past West Rutland 72-17 Friday night.
Kyle Carter led Rivendell with 22 points, while Jaden Jarrosak had eight points for Westside.
The Golden Horde (0-8) host Mid-Vermont Christian on Tuesday.
WRV 42, GM 37
SOUTH ROYALTON — Friday night's boys basketball game between White River Valley and Green Mountain was tight throughout but Dominic Craven hit a couple of big 3-point field goals down the stretch to enable WRV to pull out a 42-37 victory over the Wildcats.
Everett Mosher had 13 points and Branden Rose 12 to lead Green Mountain.
The Chieftains will take their 3-3 record to Arlington on Tuesday.
MRU, LG postponed
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River boys basketball home game against Leland & Gray scheduled for Friday night was postponed to Saturday, Feb. 26 at 12 p.m.
OTHER SCORES
In other boys basketball action around Vermont on Friday night, Colchester outlasted Mount Mansfield 46-45 in two overtimes, Harwood got past Lamoille 48-45, Bellows Falls walloped Twin Valley 81-24, Arlington throttled Grace Christian 54-18, Spaulding cruised past Lake Region 72-31 and Hartford breezed past Brattleboro 84-49.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OV 48, Vergennes 32
BRANDON — Otter Valley found itself behind 9-1 and then 16-15 at halftime on the road Friday night against Vergennes.
But the Otters found something in the second half that they had been searching for most of the season — offense. It enabled them to pull away to an impressive 48-32 victory over the Commodores.
Alice Keith led the Otters with 17 points and Emily Peduto helped ignite the second-half explosion by scoring eight of her 19 points during those final 16 minutes.
"Honestly, I think the difference was that we just started making shots," Otter Valley coach Ray Counter said.
"Alice Keith had her normal outstanding game and Emily Peduto was big for us in that second half.
Elena Politano contributed seven points for the Otters.
OV improved its record to 4-5.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Skidmore 5, Castleton 0
It was a long Friday night for the Castleton men's hockey team at Spartan Arena as the Spartans fell 5-0 to Skidmore.
The 4-12-1 Spartans are off until Friday when they travel to Northfield take on Norwich University.
FIELD HOCKEY
Midd honored
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College field hockey coaching staff earned National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Coaching Staff of the Year honors for the fourth-straight season.
Head coach Katharine DeLorenzo along with assistant coaches Lauren McNally and Andrea Way guided the Panthers to their fourth-straight national championship, becoming the first team to ever achieve the feat.
The team's 22 victories set a new program record for most wins in a season and was the first time since 2007 that a Division III field hockey team finished the season undefeated.
SNOW SPORTS
CU opener
The Castleton University Alpine skiing teams opened their season on Friday with a race hosted by Proctor Academy.
Spartans freshman Filippo Collini made quite the collegiate debut, finishing first in the men's race with a time 1 minute, 24.46 seconds. The Italian was 0.25 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Castleton sophomore Lorenzo Mencaccini took seventh with a time of 1:25.41. Christopher Kerven was 22nd and Evan Toman was 39th.
In the the women's race, Spartans senior Karoline Rettenbacher was the top CU finisher, taking eight with a time of 1:38.48.
Also in the top 25 was freshman Tatiana Tobolka in 14th with a time of 1:39.46 and sophomore Petra Veljkovic in a tie for 20th with a time of 1:40.38.
Birgit Kinneberg was 26th, Deena Jacunski was 33rd and Lena Soehnle was 34th.
Ogden wins
The Winter Olympics are less than three weeks away and University of Vermont skier Ben Ogden proved he's on top of his game Friday during the opening race of the Colby Carnival in Waterville, Maine.
The Landgrove athlete won the men's 20-kilometer mass-start freestyle event in 48 minutes, 41.6 seconds, leading the Cats to a sweep of the top four spots.
The final day at U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships turned into a showcase for two of Vermont's top programs at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Utah.
Stratton Mountain School T2 Elite racer Katharine Ogden claimed the women's national title with a narrow victory over Craftsbury Green Racing Project athlete Caitlin Patterson. Ogden, a Landgrove native and U.S. Ski Team member, won the final heat of the classic sprint in 5 minutes, 1.63 seconds to capture the gold medal.
Patterson, a 2012 University of Vermont graduate, took home the silver medal in 5:02.61.
