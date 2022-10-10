SPRINGFIELD — Lily Briggs continued her prolific scoring by banging in four goals at Brown Field in an 8-0 Fair Haven victory over the Springfield Cosmos in a girls soccer game on Monday night.
Brittney Love added two goals and Madison Perry and Abi Fowler had the others.
It was the second straight shutout for goalkeeper Kate Hadwen. The 9-0 Slaters have six shutouts this season and outscored opponents 63-5.
They travel to Mill River on Thursday. Springfield (4-7) is at White River Valley on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Essex 2, BBA 0
ESSEX — The Burr and Burton Academy girls soccer team fell 2-0 to Essex Monday afternoon.
The Bulldogs outshot the Hornets 20-15 in the loss.
BBA (7-2-1) is at Rutland on Thursday. The Bulldogs beat RHS earlier in the season.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Woodard scores 8th
Graduate student Breukelen Woodard of Rutland scored her eighth goal of the season on Saturday for Johns Hopkins in a 3-0 victory over Washington College.
The win kept the Blue Jays unbeaten at 9-0-2.
Also recently, Windsor's Elliot Rupp, a freshman at Moravian, scored her first collegiate goal in a 2-2 tie with Ursinus.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Midd 10, Conn. College 1
The top-ranked Middlebury College field hockey team won its 50th straight game on Kohn Field, cruising past Connecticut College 10-1 on Sunday. The Panthers also extended their overall winning streak to 41-consecutive victories, a record dating back to the 2019 season.
Middlebury had a 34-3 shot advantage. Grace Murphy and Hanna Medwar scored twice for the Panthers, while Audrey Lazar, Amy Griffin, Lilly Branka, Katie George, Sarah Bona and Caroline Haggerty scored once.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Midd takes 3rd
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. — The 24th-ranked Middlebury College women's golf team finished in third place among eight teams competing at the 2022 NESCAC Women's Golf Fall Qualifier.
Morgan Lee fired a seven-over par 149, including a 73 on Sunday, to finish as the runner-up for the weekend. Middlebury will take part in the four-team NESCAC Championship next spring (April 29-30) at Williams, who won the event with a combined score of 603 (307-296).
Lee's second-place effort tied her for the highest finish for a Panther in the event's fall history with teammate Audrey Tir during the 2021 qualifier.
Katie Murphy fired a 77 on Sunday, improving her day-one score by three strokes. Her effort moved her into the second spot for the Panthers and 11th place overall with a two-day total of 157.
Tir (79-81) and Jacqueline Slinkard (81-79) posted identical scores of 160 to tie for 15th place.
Otter Valley alumna Mia Politano rounded out the Panthers who competed in the qualifier, posting a solid 78 on day two of the event to finish one stroke behind Tir and Slinkard in a tie for 17th place (83-78).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.