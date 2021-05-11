POULTNEY — Zoey Cole was in command in Fair Haven’s 12-0 victory over Poultney that took the Slaters just five innings to complete.
Cole allowed only one hit, a double to Hannah Welch.
She also cranked a home run over the fence at Legion Field.
“It went well over 200 feet,” Fair Haven coach Bill Jones said.
There were other hitting stars for the Slaters. Paityn Delong had a double and triple and Mercedes Cathcart slammed a triple.
“Poultney is a fundamentally sound softball team. There’s a reason why they are No. 1 in Division IV said Jones of the 8-2 Blue Devils.
The win gets Fair Haven to 3-3 heading into Friday’s game at Otter Valley.
It was Senior Day in Poultney so Kylie Davis and Pam Putnam were honored.
SOFTBALL
GM 23, Mill River 1
(Five innings)
CHESTER — The Mill River softball team scored first, but it was Green Mountain who did the most of the scoring in a 23-1 win against the Minutemen in five innings Tuesday afternoon.
Casey Patch singled in the opening run for Mill River, one of just five hits the Minutemen had off GM starter Brie Howe-Lynch.
The Chieftains responded with eight runs in the first and built on from there.
Abby Williams was a perfect 3-for-3 for the Chieftains with a double and triple that almost were home runs. She was a homer away from the cycle. Kim Cummings went 2-for-3.
GM (5-4) hosts Bellows Falls on Friday.
West Rutland 28, L&G 5
TOWNSHEND — The bats come out to play for the West Rutland softball team in a 28-5 win against Leland & Gray.
Aubrey Beaulieu and Elizabeth Bailey both went 4-for-4 for the Golden Horde. Samara Raiche mixed in two hits with a double.
Ruth Wright had three hits and Ansley Henderson had a double for the Rebels.
Kiana Grabowski pitched for Westside. She only struck out one, but her defense was great behind her.
West Rutland (6-3) has a rematch with Proctor on Thursday in Westside.
Bratt 10, Springfield 0
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro softball team turned the tables on Springfield on Tuesday, whipping the Cosmos 10-0.
Last week, Springfield edged the Colonels 4-3 in 13 innings.
Brattleboro’s Leah Madore pitched a two-hitter and struck out 17. She fanned 28 Cosmos in the 13-inning game.
“She throws a fastball, rise ball and changeup and she throws them all ell,” Springfield coach Andy Bladyka said.
Ari Cioffi had a double and Maddie Clark a single for the Cosmos’ hits.
The Cosmos travel to Hartford on Friday to play the Hurricanes under the lights and then have a quick turn-around, hosting Otter Valley on Saturday at 2 p.m. on Bill Robinson Field.
BASEBALL
BF 13, Woodstock 2
(5 Innings)
WESTMINSTER — It was a 3-2 game heading into the fourth inning but that’s when Bellows Falls exploded for 10 runs on the way to a 13-2 victory over Woodstock in a baseball game at Hadley Field.
Jack Burke started that inning with a base hit. Jamison Nystrom got another hit and Colton Baldasaro had a two-run single in that inning.
Freshman Matt Hayes went the distance for BF, allowing five hits.
Bellows Falls (6-4) amkes the short trip down the road to Chester on Friday to face Green Mountain in a matchup of Division III contenders.
Springfield 10, MRU 4
SPRINGFIELD — Mill River got Springfield’s attention by getting out to a 3-0 lead under new coach Peter Roach, but the Cosmos responded and won 10-4.
Sam Presch earned the win in relief.
Presch also had two hits and two RBIs for Springfield and Garrett Twombly added two hits.
Tanner Gintof showed his ability to handle the bat, getting a sacrifice bunt down and also bunting for a base hit.
The Cosmos took control of the game in the sixth inning when they banged out seven hits and scored seven runs.
The Cosmos take a 2-4 record to Townshend on Saturday for a doubleheader against Leland & Gray.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rutland 17, MAU 2
BENNINGTON — The Rutland girls lacrosse team grabbed a 17-2 win against rival Mount Anthony Tuesday afternoon at Vets Home Field.
Ady Kinsman and Kendra Sabotka led the way for the Ravens with four goals. Kathryn Moore had three goals, Makieya Hendrickson had two and four other girls had one goal apiece.
Alexis Harrington and Elyse Altland had a goal for MAU.
Rutland (7-1) is at Mount Mansfield on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rutland 6, Hartford 1
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Rutland girls tennis team continued to roll on Tuesday, fashioning a 6-1 road victory over Hartford.
Olivia Shipley was dominant in the No. 1 singles slot, breezing to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Nyah Jenks.
Her teammates also won, giving the Ravens a sweep of the singles competition with Eva Menconi, Olivia Andrews, Anna Gallipo and Bethany Solari getting the wins.
Rutland’s No. 1 doubles team of EA Rushing and Arrika Patorti also were dominant, winning 6-0, 6-0.
Bebhinn Knudfen and Maggie Dumont picked up the only win for the Hurricanes in the No. 2 doubles match.
Woodstock 7, MSJ 0
Mount St. Joseph could not break through against perennial girls tennis power Woodstock on Tuesday, losing 7-0 at Rutland’s Meadow Street courts, but MSJ’s Sophia Hussak stood tall in the No. 1 singles match.
“It was the best match of the day,” MSJ coach Gary Thompson said of the battle between Hussak and Hannah Watson.
Watson won 6-3, 6-3 with Hussak displaying plenty of savvy and grit against the more seasoned Watson.
“She really hung in there with her,” Thompson said.
“And all the other girls are improving.”
Thompson will look for more improvement on Thursday when Burr and Burton pays a visit to Meadow Street.
TRACK & FIELD
MAU, Rutland
BENNINGTON — The Rutland track and field team made the trip to Zemianek Track for a meet with Mount Anthony Tuesday afternoon.
The Raven boys edged MAU 69-67, while the RHS girls fell 96-28.
The Rutland boys dominated the running events. Slade Postemski won the 100-meter dash in 11.7 seconds, Brayden Shelton won the 200 in 26.85 seconds, Abed Alawi won the 400 uncontested, Eli Rosi won the 800 and 1500 and Brady Geisler handily won the 3000 over teammate Owen Dube-Johnson.
The Ravens also won the 4x400 relay and took the 4x800 uncontested.
In field events, Postemski won the high jump and long jump. MAU picked up the majority of wins in the boys field events, highlighted by two top spots for Isaiah Brunache.
The MAU girls won most of the running events over the Ravens, with five different runners winning in the 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1500.
Rutland’s Isabel Crossman took first in the 100m hurdles with a time of 19.72 seconds. Cheyenne Braley was the lone runner with a time under one minute in the 300m hurdles.
The Patriots won every field event on the girls side, except the long jump, which Braley won with a jump of 11 feet, 11 inches.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU eliminated
GORHAM, Maine — Competing in the Little East Conference Championship Tournament for the first time, the Castleton softball program earned a Game 1 victory over fourth-seeded UMass Dartmouth to earn a date with top-seeded Southern Maine. After falling to the Huskies, the Spartans dropped a rematch with the Corsairs in the elimination game.
In the opening win, Jamie Boyle and Machaila Arjavich homered in the third inning and CU cruised to a 4-0 win.
Boyle had three hits in the second game, a 4-1 loss to USM, but two Husky homers gave USM all the runs it would need.
In the third game, the CU catcher homered again and Allie Almond drove in a run, but that wasn’t enough to save the Spartans’ season in a 4-2 loss to UMD.
Castleton finishes at 15-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.