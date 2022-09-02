The Fair Haven boys soccer team got the season off to a flying start by blanking defending Division IV state champion Mount St, Joseph Academy 2-0 at Abatiell Field on Friday.
Jack Almedia scored for the Slaters in the first half and Jace Hetrick had the second-half goal.
Kole Matta earned the shutout.
“He was incredible. He had some critical saves,” said Fair Haven coach Nick Carrabino who was standing in for head coach Tim Dayton.
Noah Beayon and Patrick Stone were stellar on defense for the Slaters and Nate Young was solid in controlling the midfield area.
Freshman Owen Hackett showed a lot of promise for the Mounties.
BOYS SOCCER
Otter Valley 3, Westside 1
BRANDON — Otter Valley kicked off its boys soccer season at Markowski Field in style Friday, blanking West Rutland 3-1.
Owen Thomas scored twice for the Otters. Both goals were assisted by Logan Letourneau.
Connor Denis had the other score for the Otters off a free kick. The assist went to Aiden Decker.
Noah Olson converted a penalty kick for the Golden Horde.
“We made great strides since our scrimmages but we still have a lot of work to do,” Otter Valley coach Brian Thomas said.
“We need to take higher percentage shots.”
Isaiah Wood played in the goal for the Otters.
The Otters will try to go to 2-0 on Sept. 7 against Proctor at Taranovich Field.
In other Friday night boys soccer action it was Twinfield/Cabot 12, Danville 0; Rice 5, Winooki 4; Lyndon 2, Oxbow 1 and Vergennes 7, Paine Mountain 0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Green Mt. Tourney
Proctor 4, OV 1
LUDLOW — The three-time defending state champion Proctor soccer team revved up its offense after a scoreless first half and defeated Otter Valley 4-1 in the Green Mountain Tournament at Dorsey Park.
“Otter Valley is greatly improved. Both teams played really hard,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
Isabel Greb scored twice for the Phantoms and Jenna Davine and Emma Palmer had the other goals.
Scoring for the Otters was Ella Brytkowski.
“Cadence (Goodwin) did a good job for us in goal,” Hughes said.
“I was just want to commend my whole team because they all gave 100%,” Otter Valley coach Tammy Blanchard said.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rivendell 3, Mill River 0
NORTH CLARENDON — Rivendell defeated Mill River 3-0 on Friday in a girls soccer season opener.
The Raptors were clinging to a 1-0 lead at halftime on a goal by Lindsey O’Hearn.
In other girls soccer action on Friday, Burr and Burton Academy edged St. Johnsbury 2-1 and White River Valley blanked Windsor 1-0.
FIELD HOCKEY
BF 9, Springfield 0
WESTMINSTER — Ashley Maxfield scored four goals and Emma Bazin two to help power the Bellows Falls field hockey team to its 9-0 victory over Springfield in the season opener.
Hannah Terry had her first varsity goal for the Terriers who travel to Windsor on Saturday.
“It is always such a pleasure to play Bethany’s (Coursen) team. They are a great team with great sportsmanship,” Springfield coach Alex Nikolovski said.
Nikolovski was also pretty happy with her own team which she felt took a “huge step” from last year’s 22-0 thumping at the hands of the Terriers.
“I think we are going to score some goals this year and we aren’t going to give up as many goals as we did today. I think there will be some good stuff from us this year,” the Springfield coach said.
Coursen praised Springfield goalies Zada Grant and Gretchen Gilcris.
“They faced a lot of shots. They were phenomenal,” said Nikolovski, echoing Coursen’s sentiments.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Castleton 3, NVU-Lyndon 0
CASTLETON — Castleton University started its women’s volleyball season in dominating fashion on Friday, taking all three games from NVU-Lyndon 25-9, 25-8, 25-5.
Vanessa LeBrun led Castleton with 11 kills. Hailey Martinovich contributed five kills and five digs and Caitlin Mahoney served up 10 aces.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Woodard scores
BALTIMORE — Rutland’s Breukelen Woodard wasted no time in notching her first goal as a graduate student for Johns Hopkins University. Woodard scored four minutes into the game in a 6-1 victory over Catholic University in Thursday’s game.
