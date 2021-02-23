The Fair Haven girls basketball team suffocated Mount St. Joseph, holding the Mounties to four points in the second half, for a 57-19 victory on Tuesday night at Martin McDonough Gymnasium.
Ryleigh Coloutti led the Slaters with 17 points and meshed four 3-pointers.
Her supporting cast included Emma Briggs with nine points and Lily Briggs and Abby Brown with six each.
Meghan Cole led the Mounties with seven.
The Slaters take a 4-0 record to Mount Anthony on Friday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rutland 57, MAU 28
BENNINGTON — Makieya Hendrickson had 14 points and Karsyn Bellomo added 11 to help propel the Rutland girls basketball team to a 57-28 victory over Mount Anthony on Tuesday night at Kates Gym.
Cecily McCormack and Kathryn Moore added eight apiece to the Ravens’ offense.
“We came out with some good pressure and I think that set the tone,” Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said. “We got off to a good start, 17-6 after the first quarter. We shared the ball well.
“It was a good bounce-back win after the loss to Fair Haven.”
Linnaia Connell had 14 points to lead the Patriots.
The Ravens take a 3-1 record into Friday night’s home game against Burr and Burton Academy.
Bratt 57, Springfield 26
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls basketball team ran into a polished Division I Brattleboro club, falling 57-26 Tuesday night.
The Colonels jumped up early, leading by 11 after one and by 16 at the half.
“Athletically, we kept up with them, but we didn’t shoot the ball well,” said Springfield coach Pete Peck. “(Brattleboro) has several girls that can shoot. They’re more polished at this point in the season.”
Haley Streeter led the Cosmos with eight points, followed by Jill Muther with six and Megan Stagner with five.
Cadance Gilbert led Brattleboro with 14 points, Natalie Norcia had 11 and Diamond Bedward had 10.
BBA 66, Otter Valley 42
MANCHESTER — The Otter Valley girls basketball team fell to an experienced Burr and Burton squad Tuesday night at E.H. Henry Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs led at the half, but it was a dominant third-quarter effort that effectively put the game away, as BBA pushed its lead to 21.
Carol Herbert led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Alair Powers had 15, Nevaeh Camp had 12 and Madelyn Goebel had 11.
Alice Keith led the Otters with 16 and Mallory Lufkin had eight.
Otter Valley (1-3) is at MSJ on Friday.
Mid-Vermont 73, GM 24
CHESTER — The Green Mountain girls basketball team struggled mightily on the boards and it cost them in a huge away against defending Division IV co-champion Mid-Vermont Christian.
Boxing out was an issue, according to GM coach Jeff Buffum. “You can’t expect things to go right when you’re giving up so many shots per possession,” Buffum said.
Kim Cummings led Green Mountain with 15 points. Grace Tyrrell had four.
Hayley Goodwin had 31 points for Mid-Vermont. Sydney Goodwin had 14 and Rachel Horner-Richardson had 12.
“Sometimes you’re the windshield and sometimes you’re the bug, tonight we were the bug,” Buffum said. “It was nice to get everyone in to play, so that bodes well for the future.”
The Chieftains (2-2) are at White River Valley on Friday.
Proctor 74, Arlington 36
ARLINGTON — The Proctor girls basketball team picked up its third straight win, besting rival Arlington 74-36 Tuesday night.
Maggie McKearin and Isabel Greb both had 22 points to lead the Phantoms.
Hope Kelley and Laci French both played well, according to Proctor coach Joe McKearin.
Proctor (3-1) hosts Poultney on Friday.
ALPINE SKING
Smuggler’s Notch race
JEFFERSONVILLE — The Castleton University men’s Alpine ski team was back in action on Tuesday with a pair of slaloms at Smuggler’s Notch Resort.
In the morning race, freshman Evan Toman finished finished in 48th with a time of 1:58.59.
Green Mountain Valley School’s Mackenzie Wood won the race, followed by Burke Mountain Academy’s Axel Bailey and Justin Bigatel.
Killington Mountain School’s Tanner Graves and Ryan Bianchi were 12th and 14th respectively.
Toman took 32nd in the afternoon race with a time of 2:03.54. Teammate Jackson Frazier was 38th.
Wood won the afternoon race as well, followed by Burke’s Daniel Gillis and GMVS’s Cole Palchak.
Stratton Mountain School’s Harrison Digangi was eighth and Bianchi finished in ninth.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Sunday clinics
The Castleton University men’s basketball Staff is running a basketball skills clinic the next five Sundays beginning this Sunday and ending March 28th at the former College of Saint Joseph. This clinic is open to any boys and girls from K-12th grade. Email Paul.culpo@castleton.edu for more information and to reserve a spot.
