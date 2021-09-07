SPRINGFIELD — It had been a good while since Fair Haven had won a field hockey game so to win one by a score of 6-0 made for one joyous ride home from Springfield.
Tegan Hoard got the scoring fest started and she also scored the final goal.
Emily Higgins knocked in the second score and then Jaylena Haley scored twice to extend the lead to 4-0.
Vivian Ladabouche, a relatively new player to the Slater squad, also scored.
“We were so excited,” Fair Haven coach Allison Resnick said.
The Slaters (1-1) will try to keep it going on Saturday when Hartford comes to town.
BOYS SOCCER
GM 3, Woodstock 1
CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys soccer team bounced back from an opening loss to beat Woodstock 3-1 on Tuesday.
Everett Mosher had two goals and Ben Munukka had one for the Chieftains.
Ezra Lockhart had the Wasps’ lone goal on a free kick.
Munukka, Elias Stowell and Liam O’Brien stood out in the midfield, according to GM coach Jake Walker.
The Chieftains (1-1) are at Fair Haven on Monday.
Westside postponed
WEST RUTLAND — The boys soccer game between White River Valley and West Rutland on Tuesday was postponed due White River Valley being unable to secure a bus.
The game will be played on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Middlebury 2, Enosburg 0
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury followed its season-opening win against Montpelier with a 2-0 with against Enosburg on Tuesday.
The Tigers are at Otter Valley on Friday.
H.S. GOLF
Bryant competes
FAIRLEE — Otter Valley golfer Matt Bryant competed at Lake Morey Resort on Tuesday and shot a 47 in the nine-hole round.
Medalist honors went to Hartford’s Jaden Poirier, who shot a 40.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CU honors
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC) weekly awards were announced on Tuesday and Castleton University teammates Chris Rice (Bethel, Conn.) and Noah Crossman (Rutland) took home Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively.
Dean College’s Errol Breaux (Baton Rouge, La.) earned Offensive Player of the Week while Alfred State’s Joel Smith (Livonia, N.Y.) was named Rookie of the Week.
Rice had a dominant opening week, racking up 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for a loss against Plymouth State on Saturday. The reigning ECFC Defensive Player of the Year picked up where he left off, making a game-high nine tackles and disrupting plays from the opening snap.
Rice and the rest of the Spartans’ front-7 forced Plymouth into four three-and-outs and held the Panthers to just 52 yards rushing into a 13-0 shutout at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Crossman was perfect kicking on the day, knocking home both of his field goal attempts and his only extra-point try in the win over Plymouth State.
The junior buried kicks from 26 and 34 yards to put the Spartans ahead 6-0 in the first half and added the point-after on Castleton’s second-half touchdown.
Castleton (1-0) is at Fitchburg State on Saturday at 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Middlebury 11, CU 1
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College showed just why it might be the top NCAA Division III field hockey team in the country by dominating Castleton University 11-1 on Tuesday at Kohn Field.
Erin Nicholas scored twice for the Panthers and nine other teammates scored as well. Emily Harris scored the Spartans’ goal with an assist from Kaitlin Bardellini.
Castleton travels to Framingham State for its Little East Conference opener on Saturday.
Middlebury hosts NESCAC rival Wesleyan that day.
SENIOR GOLF
Senior Amateur
WOODSTOCK — The Vermont Golf Association Senior Amateur got underway on Tuesday at Woodstock Country Club.
Links at Lang Farm’s Kim Perry leads the Senior flight after a 1-over 71 first round. Perry sunk three birdies.
Vermont National’s Jeff Kenneson (2-over), The Quechee Club’s Andy Hunnewell (3-over) Okemo Valley’s Glen Boggini (4-over) and a tie between Orleans’ Jeff Dolin and Lakeside’s Michael Wehner (5-over) rounded out the top five.
The other Rutland County area golfers in the top 10 are Neshobe’s John Franzoni and Lake St. Catherine’s Bruce Gwin in a tie for ninth at 7-over. Proctor-Pittsford’s Steve Wolf and Dorset Field Club’s Keith Komline are among those tied in 14th. Rutland’s Dan Keith is in a tie for 18th, while Dorset’s William Hadden, Equinox’s Jason Balch and Stowe’s Douglas Daczkowski are in the top 25.
The leaders in the Super Senior division are Dorset’s Bryan Laselle and Mike Rollyson at 4-over. Proctor-Pittsford’s Bill Deehan and Woodstock’s Jay Hoang are two strokes back.
Enosburg Falls’ Les Johnson leads the Legends division at 10-over.
The tournament wraps up on Wednesday.
