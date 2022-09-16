FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven kept its perfect record intact by beating Woodstock 5-2 in girls soccer on Friday night under the lights of LaPlaca Field.
The Slaters built a 3-1 lead by halftime with Elizabeth Love, Brittney Love and Lily Briggs doing the scoring.
Briggs and Ayame Merkel knocked in the second-half goals.
“It was definitely a good win. It was a very physical game and I thought our girls did a good job of staying under control,” Fair Haven coach Teri Perry said.
The victory pushed the Slaters’ record to 4-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Vergennes 5, Fair Haven 1
VERGENNES — The Fair Haven boys soccer team was still very much in the game against Vergennes, trailing 2-1, at halftime but the Commodores converted a penalty kick to go up 3-1 and breezed home from there to a 5-1 victory.
Jack Spaulding scored for the Slaters, assisted by Patrick Stone.
Fair Haven coach Tim Dayton said the PK hurt.
“If we could have made it 2-2, it could have gone either way,” Dayton said.
The Slaters host Granville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Hartford 4, OV 1
BRANDON — Hartford’s Nolan McNaughton will long remember Markowski Field. He had all four goals in the Hurricanes’ 4-1 victory over Otter Valley in boys soccer action on Friday.
Connor Denis scored for the Otters with Tom Politano earning the assist.
“It was a good effort by our guys. We just were outmatched,” Otter Valley coach Brian Thomas said.
OV goalie Isaiah Wood played well in the face of heavy pressure.
The Otters will take a 2-1 record into Tuesday’s match against Green Mountain.
GM 6, Proctor 2
LUDLOW — Green Mountain toppled Proctor 6-2 in the first round of the Green Mountain Invitational at Dorsey Park on Friday night.
GIRLS SOCCER
Proctor 4, Arlington 3
ARLINGTON — Proctor edged Arlington 4-3 under the lights in overtime on Friday in a rematch of the 2021 Division IV girls soccer state championship game.
Isabel Greb scored the game-winner about midway into the first 10-minute overtime stanza.
Emma Palmer had two goals for the Phantoms and Jenna Davine one.
The Phantoms raised their record to 3-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
Woodstock 9, Springfield 0
WOODSTOCK — The Springfield field hockey team ran into a buzz saw on Friday and Woodstock roared to a 9-0 victory keeping the Cosmos winless.
JUNIOR HOCKEY
Rice in Minot
MINOT, N.D. — Rutland native Cooper Rice has opened up the 2022-2023 North American Hockey League season with the Minot Minotauros.
Rice picked up his first assist with the team in an 8-1 win against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks on Thursday.
