SPRINGFIELD — Defense was the main language spoken in Dressel Gym on Tuesday night. Springfield and Fair Haven got at one another and baskets came hard, Fair Haven leaving town with a 27-24 victory, giving the Slaters a series split.
The Cosmos won 32-30 in Fair Haven.
The ball wasn't going in the basket a lot except for the Cosmos' Macie Stagner. She had 20 of her team's 24 points and Madison Clark had the other four.
"Macie Stagner was phenomenal for the Cosmos," said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson.
The Cosmos held a 12-10 lead at the end of the first quarter but the Slaters took a 15-13 lead into the half.
It was 22-22 when Lily Briggs hit a big shot to put the Slaters ahead.
"It was a tough shot high off the glass," Springfield coach Pete Peck said.
Alana Williams came up with two critical free throws in the closing seconds that bumped the Slaters' lead to three.
The Cosmos did have a 3-point attempt at the end to try to send the game into overtime but it was partially blocked.
"We got a good look but they got a piece of it," peck said.
Alana Williams led the Slaters with 10 points and Britney Love added nine.
Springfield (8-7) is at Mount Anthony on Friday. Fair Haven (13-4) hosts Windsor the same night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Windsor 55, Otter Valley 38
WINDSOR — Elliot Rupp had 14 points to lead Windsor in its 55-38 victory over Otter Valley on Tuesday night.
Alice Keith led the 8-7 Otters with 12 points. Brittney Jackson followed with eight and Elena Politano added seven.
"We stood our ground. We battled," OV coach Ray Counter said.
The Otters trailed only 27-22 at halftime.
Otter Valley hosts Woodstock on Friday.
West Rutland 66, GM 24
WEST RUTLAND — Freshman Peyton Guay had 25 points to power the West Rutland girls basketball team to a 66-24 victory over Green Mountain in Hinchey Gym on Tuesday night.
Anna Cyr added 13 points for Westside, including nine in the first quarter.
The first quarter was utter domination for the Golden Horde, outscoring Green Mountain 22-2, and the rout was on from there.
"(West Rutland) couldn't miss tonight. We got smoked by a very good team," said Chieftains coach Jeff Buffum.
Kim Cummings led GM with 15 points.
The Golden Horde hiked their record to 13-2 and will host Rivendell on Friday. Green Mountain (4-11) is at Leland & Gray on Friday.
Poultney 47, Mill River 23
POULTNEY — Hannah Welch scored a season-high 12 points in Poultney's 47-23 victory over Mill River but her contribution did not end there.
"She was at least as important on defense. She played a heck of a defensive game," Poultney coach Todd Hayes said.
The win hikes the Blue Devils' record to 6-9 with four games left.
"I think we have a shot at a home playoff game if we win out," Hayes said.
Kaitlyn DeBonis had eight points and Emily Handley seven to follow Welch in the scoring parade.
Malori Carlson led the Minutemen with six points.
The Blue Devils are at Arlington on Friday night.
Proctor 69, Long Trail 35
DORSET — Proctor extended its record 12-1 by beating Long Trail 69-35 on Tuesday night.
Isabel Greb had 23 points and Maggie McKearin 21 to lead the Phantoms.
Leading Long Trail was Alana Walsh with nine points.
Mid-Vermont 51, MSJ 25
QUECHEE — The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team held Mid-Vermont's Hayley Goodwin to five points (five free throws) in the first half but you can't keep the senior stalwart down for long. She finished with 21 points and the Eagles defeated MSJ 51-25.
"They played great defense on us," MSJ coach Bill Bruso said.
Tiana Gallipo had seven points and Brooke Bishop six to lead the 7-6 Mounties.
