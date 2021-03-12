FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team put the finishing touches on its second consecutive undefeated regular season, besting Woodstock 69-28 Friday night.
“We got off to a sluggish start, but our bench woke us up.” said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson. “We played very well from there on.”
Emma Ezzo had a career night for the Slaters scoring 17 points. The usual suspects of Ryleigh Coloutti and Courtney Brewster were strong. Coloutti had 19 points and Brewster had 12.
The Slaters led by just one after the first, but were dominant the rest of the way.
Emma Tarleton led the Wasps with 10 points.
Fair Haven finishes the regular season 9-0 and will be the No. 1 seed in the Division II tournament.
Windsor 66, BBA 50
MANCHESTER — The Windsor girls basketball team finished undefeated in the regular season, beating Burr and Burton 66-50 Friday night.
Ashley Grela had 25 points to lead the Yellow Jackets and Carol Herbert had 13 to lead BBA.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSJ 76, Hartford 48
WHITE RIVER JCT. — A motivated Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team showed up in a big way Friday night, besting an elite Hartford club 76-48 in Hanley Gymnasium.
“We shot the ball well and played great man-to-man defense,” said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau. “This was the best we’ve played all year.”
The Mounties were up by 14 at the half and continued to build on from there with a dominant second half.
Andre Prunty had 20 points to lead MSJ, followed by Jerimiah Green with 19, Maddox Traynor with 12 and Keegan Chadburn with nine. Jake Williams was a monster on the boards, with double-figure rebounds to go with his seven points.
Tarin Prior led Hartford with 24 points.
MSJ finishes the regular season 5-1 and is looking for a possible top-4 seed in Division II when seedings are released on Monday afternoon. Hartford finishes 7-2.
Fair Haven 79, Woodstock 47
WOODSTOCK — The Fair Haven boys basketball team finished the regular season strong, beating Woodstock 79-47 Friday night.
The Slaters were down by three after the first quarter, but had a dominant middle stretch of the game. Fair Haven outscored the Wasps by 15 in the second and 17 in the third.
Sawyer Ramey had 32 to lead all scorers. Zack Ellis had 19 and sophomore Sam Barber had 15.
Kohlby Murray hurt his eye in the opening minute of the first and didn’t play the rest of the game, but he should be good to go for playoffs, according to Fair Haven assistant Luke Vadnais.
The Slaters finish the regular season 6-2 and await their Division II playoff seeding.
Bellows Falls 52, GM 42
CHESTER — Green Mountain seemed headed for an unbeaten season, up on Bellows Falls 14-7 in Friday night’s boys basketball game in Nason Gym.
Then the worst thing that could happen for the Chieftains did. Jack Boyle suffered an ankle injury and could not return.
A good Bellows Falls team took advantage and became the first team to beat the Chieftains this season, 52-42.
The score was tied 34-34 entering the final quarter but when the Chiefs had to fall, BF converted enough of the free throws.
Without Boyle, GM’s top rebounder, the Terriers thrived on the offensive glass.
Everett Mosher led the Chiefs with 13 points.
“He played pretty well,” GM coach Brian Rapanotti said.
Sawyer Pippen added 11 for Green Mountain.
BF’s John Terry led all scorers with 17.
Green Mountain finishes at 8-1 and Rapanotti believes they will still secure the No. 1 seed.
The Green Mountain coach is uncertain about Boyle’s status for the playoffs.
Westside 51, Sharon 37
SHARON — Levi Petit rang up 18 points and Tim Blanchard added 12 to lead West Rutland to a 51-37 victory over Sharon Academy in boys basketball action on Friday night.
“We had good team rebounding,” Westside coach Jordan Tolar said of the 6-3 Golden Horde.
Mac Perry added seven points and Tolar got some good minutes off the bench from Mike Goodnough.
The Horde will have a home game in the first round of the Division IV playoffs.
Tolar surmised it could be league rival Poultney or Blue Mountain providing the opposition.
“Either way it will be a tough, physical game,” he said.
Proctor 65, Rivendell 43
ORFORD, N.H. — Brennon Crossmon had 22 points and Conner McKearin 21 to propel Proctor to a 65-43 victory over Rivendell in Friday night’s boys basketball game.
Bryson Bourne followed with 10 points.
“Bryson played the best he has played in a while,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
Bourne has been coming back from an injury and might be hitting his stride.
The Phantoms finish 6-2 and Eaton believes they might be looking at a No. 3 or No. 4 seed for the Division IV playoffs.
TV 51, Poultney 33
JACKSONVILLE — The Twin Valley boys basketball extended its win streak to five, besting Poultney 51-33 Friday night.
The Wildcats finish the regular season 5-2 and the Blue Devils finish 3-5. Both teams await their Division IV seeding.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 4, NEC 1
HENNIKER, N.H. — The Castleton University women’s hockey team used two goals in the first and third periods to best New England College, 4-1 Friday night.
Sam Lawler started the scoring for the Spartans and Riley Nichols added on with an assist from Casey Traill.
NEC cut the lead to one in the second period with a goal from Emily Lenzen on a power play.
Emily Harris scored for Castleton on an assist from Nancy Benedict in the third and Harris set up a power play goal for Brooke Greenwood later in the period.
Kirsten DiCicco made 24 saves for CU, who moves to 4-4-1 and hosts NEC on Saturday at 2 p.m.
WRESTLING
CU ranked 24th
CASTLETON — The Castleton University wrestling team’s season has come to an end and they finished ranked 24th nationally in Division III.
The Spartans finished 5-0 and had wins over two nationally-ranked programs.
WORLDS
Shiffrin nabs 3rd
ARE, Sweden — Burke Mountain Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin followed up last week’s slalom win with another podium in Friday’s FIS World Cup women’s slalom.
Shiffrin took third in Friday’s race, finishing with a time of 1:45.80, behind Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova and Austria’s Katharina Liensberger.
It was a great day for University of Vermont’s Paula Moltzan who had a career best World Cup result in ninth in 1:47.39.
Burke’s Nina O’Brien finished in 22nd.
Logan takes 6th
ASPEN, Colo. — West Dover native Devin Logan was sixth in the finals of the women’s freeski halfpipe with a score of 79.25 at the FIS World Snowboard and Freeski Championships Friday afternoon.
BASEBALL
LL registration
Rutland County Little League announces the beginning of the 2021 season. The first practices for all divisions begin, weather permitting, April 19.
The divisions are Tee Ball for 4-6 year olds, Coach Pitch for 7-8 year olds and Majors for 9-12 year olds. Every division in RCLL is co-ed.
“The goal of Rutland County Little League is to help kids and their families to have fun, exercise and live a healthy lifestyle,” said Mike Robilotto, RCLL president.
Players of all levels and abilities are welcome.
“Little League starts the groundwork for being a baseball player and learning what it is like to be a part of a team,” Robilotto said.
Registration is ongoing; visit www.rutlandcountylittleleague.com for details and registration. For questions contact president, Mike Robilotto at coachrobilotto@gmail.com
