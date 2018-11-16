BOSTON — The College of St. Joseph men’s basketball team hiked its record to 5-3 on Friday night at the Paula Titus Memorial Tournament by whipping Fisher College 82-73.
Mickalous Snowden had 31 points to lead CSJ. His night included connecting on eight of 17 from 3-point land. Charles Isaac added a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Brian Kennedy added 14 points for the Fighting Saints and Adley Eliacin tossed in nine.
The tournament is hosted by UMass Boston. The host Beacons defeated Curry College 75-51 in the first game.
The Fighting Saints play five more straight road games following the tournament before returning to St. Joseph Athletic Center on Dec. 7-8 for games against NHTI and Maine-Fort Kent.
Colby-Sawyer 90, Castleton 64
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Colby-Sawyer used a big edge on the boards, out-rebounding Castleton 50-30, to roll to a convincing 90-64 victory in the McCabe Classic.
Jourdain Bell led five Chargers in double figures with 19 points.
Tank Roberson led Castleton with 17 points. Casey Belade and Igor Almedia added 10 apiece off the bench for the 1-1 Spartans.
It was the opener for the Chargers.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 4, SUNY Canton 4
The Castleton University men’s ice hockey team rallied from a 4-2 deficit to earn a tie with SUNY Canton on Friday night at Spartan Arena.
Glen Wiswell and Andrew Barber scored the Spartans’ final two goals to rescue them from defeat.
The result puts the Spartans’ record at 0-4-3.
Caleb Fizer and Alex Maunula had the first two goals for the Spartans.
Jacob Irwin, Mark Schroyer, Dan Fitzgerald, Anton Tarvainen and Jahwara Rennalls were credited with assists for the Spartans.
Castleton hosts SUNY Canton against Saturday at 7 p.m. as the Spartans look to break through for their first win.
They then host the WSYB Catamount Radio Tournament at Spartan Arena, Nov. 23-24.
