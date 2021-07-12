SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team dropped a pair of non-league contests on Saturday at South Burlington.
South Burlington came away with a 17-0 and 10-1 wins in the doubleheader.
In the opener, South Burlington scored four runs in the first and scored runs in every inning except the second. The home side put the game away with eight runs in the sixth inning.
Rutland had one hit in the first game, a double by Mike Schillinger.
South Burlington used three runs in the third and four in the fourth to create some distance in the second game.
Rutland had four hits in the contest, coming from Griff Briggs, Jordan Beayon, Andy McEnerny and Taylor Therriault. McEnerny had a run batted in.
Rutland is at White River Junction for a doubleheader on Tuesday at Maxfield Sports Complex.
LEGION BASEBALL
Lakes 10, Manchester 0
Lakes Region bounced back from getting swept by Bellows Falls on Saturday and beat Manchester Union Underground on Sunday 10-0 at St. Peter’s Field.
Lakes Region took the lead in the bottom of the second, but broke the game open with six runs in the fourth inning.
Ryan Alt had a big day at the plate and on the mound. Alt was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and runs scored and he pitched six innings of three-hit ball, striking out five.
Evan Reed and Ben Spiro both had two RBIs, while Ryan Muratorri, Ethan Kelley and Trey Lee drove in one run apiece.
Will Addington had two of the three Manchester hits.
Lakes Region plays Rutland on Wednesday at St. Peter’s Field. Manchester is at Bellows Falls on Thursday.
MLB DRAFT
Kellington to Pirates
U-32 pitcher Owen Kellington was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.
The Pirates took Kellington with the 102nd overall pick.
In addition to leading U-32 to its first state championship in program history, Kellington became the first Gatorade Vermont Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from the school.
On the hill, Kellington compiled a 7-0 record with a 0.22 ERA and 133 strikeouts against just eight walks in 49 innings. An astounding 91 percent of all outs he recorded came by strikeout. At the plate, he posted a .667 batting average with seven home runs, 32 runs scored and 26 RBI.
Kellington now has a decision on his hands. He can either sign with the Pirates or attend the University of Connecticut, where he committed to play his college ball.
GOLF
Senior Championships
BRANDON — The Vermont State Women’s Golf Association’s Senior Championship opens up on Tuesday at Neshobe Golf Club.
The tournament runs on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Brandon course.
Tee-times for the opening round are:
7 a.m. hour: Andrea Brown, Kathleen Natale, Rebecca Montgelas, Jena Wood, Cathy Neff, Susan Rand, Patty McGrath, Joanne Priestley, 7:30; Reggie Parker, Ann Oday, Kristin Mahoney Jeanne Morrissey, Patricia Sanborn, Trish Wade, Lauri Brown, Jo Allsopp, 7:40; Jojo Valente, Mary Brush, Elizabeth Walker, Gretchen White, Bette Ann Libby, Dee Macey, Nichole Laberge, Linda Jane Parson, 7:50.
8 a.m. hour: Patricia Haas, Shelly Yusko, Deidre Mahler, Ellen Miller, Josie Herrera, Phyllis Phillips, Sarah lee, Frances McCune, 8; Susan Rappaport, Marcy Royster, Nancy Devaux, Lauren Keating, Liz Fothergill, Edith Hiller, Sue Dula, Cheryl Hoar, 8:10; Erika Politano, Barbara Shiffler, Tracy Sloan, Shella Clairmont, Mary Beth Menduni, Melissa Dever, Eva Mastalos, Annemarie Blackman, 8:20; Mary Jane Shomo, Melissa Lafayette, Judith Wine, Maureen Quinn, Eileen Sims, Sherryl Libardoni, Thelma Pearson, Delina Gilroy, 8:30; Cara Cain, Julia Dale, Susie Bremner, Rhonda Colvard, Bonnie Heald, Kathy Rouleau, Karen Slowinski, Marilyn Trepanier, 8:40; Vicki Goodrich, Wendy Drolette, Cheri Campbell, Michelle Rocheleau, Chris Johnson, Carol Armstrong, Denise Barnard, Laurie Carver, 8:50.
9 a.m. hour: Tallu Meade, Kathy Allbright, Carolann Mitchell, Kathy Kemp, Lois Dolan, Dixie Mercier, Pat Martin, Carolyn Marshall, 9; Andrea Raymond, Sue Bagley, Jennifer Shaw, Kimberley Barkyoumb, Patricia Baroudi, Jayne Magnant, Lucille Paquette, Janet Hayden, 9:10; Dana Cassidy, Debbie Savoie, Nancy Hoehn, Ginny Chenoworth, Julie Vest, Giselle Lafleche, Sis Capeless, Donna Chadwick, 9:20; Kathy Sikora, Ellen McAndrew, Ellen Sheffer.
H.S. BASKETBALL
Roberts camp
FAIR HAVEN — The fifth annual Mike Roberts Memorial Basketball Clinic will be held on Saturday in Fair Haven Union High School’s gym.
There will be three different sessions: boys and girls entering grades 3-5 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., boys and girls entering grades 6-8 from noon through 1:30 p.m. and boys and girls entering high school from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The camp is directed by Fair Haven graduate Scott Allen who has reaped numerous awards as the girls varsity basketball coach at Paul VI in Virginia. His honors include the USA Today National Coach of the Year for 2016 and the Pay Summitt Trophy as National Coach of the Year in 2015.
Other coaches on the staff include Fair Haven boys basketball coach Bob Prenevost, Fair Haven girls hoop coach Kyle Wilson, Castleton University women’s basketball coach Tim Barrett, Castleton University men’s basketball coach Paul Culpo and Rutland High boys basketball coach Mike Wood.
Players will also be able to benefit from instruction by college players like Colby’s Noah Tyson and Norwich University’s Kohlby Murray.
The fee is $30 per camper and all proceeds go to the Mike Roberts Memorial Fund.
Roberts was a FHUHS booster and his son Todd Roberts scored 1,786 points at Fair Haven and 1,816 at St. Michael’s College. Todd was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.