Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Vermont Soccer Officials Association and gaining eligibility to officiate varsity soccer games is encouraged to attend one of three training sessions in southern Vermont.
The first training is at the Black River High School cafeteria on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The second will be held at the Maxfield Sports Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 4 p.m. in White River Junction.
The third training session is being held at White River Unified High School in South Royalton on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 8:30 a.m.
The training includes learning the rules of the game, a test and a field practice. They will also receive follow-up support and a mentor.
The cost of the program is $75, which includes the cost of the membership in the VSOA for this year, the training and insurance.
Interested men and women should contact Gary Blodgett at gblodg@comcast.net or by telephone at 802 558-3147.
BASEBALL
Manchester champions
The Rutland County Babe Ruth championship game was played at St. Peter’s Field recently with Manchester trimming Poultney 5-1 to finish the season at 16-0.
Will Addington was the Manchester pitcher and was named MVP.
