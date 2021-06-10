The matchups and game times for the Vermont high school softball state championship games at Castleton University are set.
There will be two games on Friday afternoon and two games on Sunday.
The weekend kicks off Friday with the Division II championship game between No. 1 Lyndon Institute and No. 3 Enosburg at 3 p.m. on Spartan Field.
The Division III title game follows at 5:30 p.m. between No. 2 Oxbow and No. 4 BFA-Fairfax.
Action picks up again on Sunday at noon with the Division IV championship game between No. 1 Danville and No. 3 Proctor.
Division I closes out the weekend at 3 p.m. for the game between No. 2 BFA-St. Albans and No. 4 Essex.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BFA-St. Albans 11, BBA 9
MANCHESTER — The No. 4 BFA-St. Albans girls lacrosse team knocked off previously undefeated No. 1 Burr and Burton 11-9 in the Division I state semifinals on Thursday.
BBA opened up a 6-2 lead midway through the first half, but the Comets cut the lead to two by halftime.
The Bulldogs scored out of the half, but BFA grabbed the momentum and didn’t give it back.
BBA finishes at 15-1, while the Comets advance to play No. 2 South Burlington in the state championship.
BOYS TENNIS
CVU 4, Burlington 3
BURLINGTON — CVU locked up a Division I boys tennis championship, besting previously unbeaten Burlington 4-3 Thursday afternoon.
The match was tight throughout, tied 3-3 with only No. 5 singles left to be completed. Burlington led the first set of that match, before CVU won the second set 10-8. Ben Sampson locked up the Redhawks title with a 10-8 win in the 10-point tiebreaker.
BOYS ULTIMATE
Burlington 15, MMU 4
BURLINGTON — Burlington finished off an undefeated season in boys Ultimate, besting Mount Mansfield 15-4 in the state championship match Thursday afternoon.
The Seahorses opened up a six-goal lead at the half and contnued to build on from there.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15,
Burlington 7
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Montpelier girls Ultimate team repeated as state champions, beating 15-7 Thursday night.
Montpelier jumped out to a 7-4 lead at halftime and controlled much of the second half en route to the title.
AUTO RACING
ACT’s Spring Green
NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — The ACT Late Model Tour heads back to New Hampshire on Saturday the Spring Green event at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
The final ACT event of the spring is shaping up as a big showdown featuring the Tour regulars, several weekly White Mountain standouts and a few of the region’s top Super Late Model stars.
After four weeks off, the field is anxious to get back on track. They’ll do so at the only track hosting three Tour events in 2021. The Spring Green has long been one of ACT’s most prestigious events. This Saturday is the 46th edition of the Spring Green and the 33rd ACT Late Model Tour event overall at White Mountain.
In 2021, the Spring Green is also a prelude to the $10,000-to-win Midsummer Classic 250 on July 31 and the $5,000-to-win Fall Foliage 200 on Sept. 26. With three big ACT Tour events and an average of 24 Late Models at this year’s weekly shows, White Mountain Motorsports Park is becoming a new mecca for ACT Late Model racing.
The 121-lap celebration of spring is joined by the local Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Mini’s and Kids Trucksa action. Admission is $20 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and $40 for a family of four (two adults, two children). Post time is 6 p.m.
