Rutland High School alumna Lauren Solimano was selected as one of two recipients of the 2023 NIAAA National Student Athlete Scholarship.
Solimano, a three-sport athlete at Rutland, who competed in field hockey, Alpine skiing and girls lacrosse, became the first ever national winner from Vermont.
According to the NIAAA website, the scholarships recognize the distinguished scholastic, leadership and sportsmanship attributes of high school student-athletes, and the importance of high school athletics in each student’s life.
Solimano will be honored and will speak at the 54th annual National Athletic Directors Conference in Orlando, Florida in December.
GOLF
Jr. Stroke Play
MIDDLEBURY — The 2023 Vermont Junior Tour Stroke Play championship got going on Thursday at Ralph Myhre Golf Course.
Fresh off a great battle at the Vermont Women's Amateur, Rutland Country Club's Teegan Duffy and 802 Golf Academy's Kaylie Porter were back at it on Thursday, in the girls 15-18 division for the stroke play event.
Duffy pushed out to a four-shot lead over Porter, shooting 6-over on Thursday. Duffy bookended her round with birdies on the first and 18th holes. Porter shot 10-over and sank nine pars.
In the boys 15-18 division, Neshobe Golf Club's Luke Gronbeck took a five-stroke lead, shooting 2-over 73. Gronbeck had birdies on the ninth and 11th holes.
Country Club of Barre's William Eaton and Vermont National's Teddy Maynard were tied for second at 7-over. Both golfers had a single birdie on their card.
The Quechee Club's Jacob Lowe and Kwiniaska's Cooper Guerriere were tied for fourth at 9-over. Lowe had an up and down round, but did sink three birdies.
Rutland Country Club's Mattie Serafin and Sam Arnold were two of the three golfers at 12-over, along with Links at Lang Farm's Ben Peake.
The top-10 was rounded out by a three-way tie at 13-over between Barre's Garret Cameron, Vermont National's Jack McDougall and Cedar Knoll's Bryce Bortnick.
Neshobe Golf Club's Rowdy Malcolm jumped out to a lead in the boys 10-14 division, shooting 1-over. Malcolm had a trio of birdies.
Ralph Myhre Golf Course's Brady Fallon was in second place, shooting 5-over two birdies. Rutland Country Club's Oliver Graves came in at third at 7-over with 13 pars. Rutland's Ronan Duffy (13-over) and Barre's Bubba Chamberlain (14-over) rounded out the top five.
Nora Wilson, of Ralph Myhre, was the lone golfer in the girls 8-14 division and had a par on the third hole.
LEGION BASEBALL
Essex falls to RI
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — The Essex Post 91 American Legion baseball team fell to Cumberland, Rhode Island 4-3 in a Thursday Northeast regional tournament game at Fitton Field.
GOLF
Middlebury hires
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College announced the hiring of a new men's golf coach and women's golf coach.
Justin Kumpulanian was hired as head men's golf coach. Kumpulanian brings years of coaching and managerial experience to Middlebury, most recently serving as an assistant coach for the Williams College men's golf team and a lead assistant golf professional at Taconic Golf Club.
In addition to his time at Williams, Kumpulanian worked as the director of golf instruction at Norad Golf Academy since 2021 and has also held positions at the Country Club of Wilbraham and Hickory Ridge Golf Club from 2015 through 2020.
Tim Walko was hired as the head women's golf coach. Walko brings over three decades of coaching experience to Middlebury, having most recently served as the head golf coach at Mount Holyoke College.
While at Mount Holyoke, Walko was tabbed the 2013-14 Liberty League Coach of the Year after guiding the Lyons to a top-30 national ranking. He also coached the conference's player of the year during that same season. Walko served as an instructor in the Mount Holyoke Department of Physical Education.
Prior to his time at Mount Holyoke, Walko spent seven years as the owner, president and director of golf at the Northampton Country Club and was the head golf professional at the club before his appointment to lead the organization.
Walko's wealth of knowledge is vast, gaining experience as an instructor at three different golf courses across Connecticut and another in Florida. He played collegiate golf at Rollins College and graduated in 1986, followed by a professional career that spanned four seasons throughout Florida.