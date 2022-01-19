MONTPELIER — Montpelier buried Mount St. Joseph under an avalanche of 3-point field goals on Wednesday night, beating MSJ 68-44.
The Solons connected on 11 3-pointers.
"They're good and we're young. We'll be OK," MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said.
Chabonneau felt his team played well in the first quarter despite trailing 18-11 at that points.
Then, the game quickly slipped away.
Owen Traynor led the Mounties with 11 points, Andre Prunty had 10 and Jacob Williams nine.
Jonah Cattaneo had 21 points and Rashid Nikiema 17 for the Solons.
The 8-1 Mounties will try to get back on track on Friday when they host Otter Valley.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Poultney 62, TV 34
POULTNEY — The Poultney boys basketball team breezed to a 62-34 victory over Twin Valley on Wednesday night on the strength of double-digit scoring from Peyton Book (18), Mason Boudreau (13) and Marcus Lewis (12).
The Blue Devils put it away early, building a 39-13 lead by halftime.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Windsor 81, OV 34
WINDSOR — Reese Perry scored 22 points and Elliot Rupp added 16 to power the Windsor girls basketball team to an 81-34 victory over Otter Valley on Wednesday night.
Perry added 13 rebounds for a double-double. Rupp had eight assists.
Anna Lee and Brittney Jackson led the 4-6 Otters with nine points apiece.
Springfield 54, MR 12
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls basketball team could not have started stronger. The Cosmos had an 18-0 after the first quarter and used that as a springboard to a 54-12 victory.
Macie Stagner led the Cosmos with 12 points. Megan Stagner and Madison Clark added seven points apiece and Meadow Murchie scored her first varsity point for the Cosmos.
The Cosmos take a 6-2 record to Fair Haven on Saturday.
Mid-Vermont 48, GM 30
QUECHEE — The Green Mountain girls basketball team fell to Mid-Vermont Christian 48-30 on the road Wednesday night.
The Chieftains (3-6) host West Rutland on Saturday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex 9, Rutland 3
ESSEX JCT. — The score in Rutland's 9-3 loss on Wednesday night against Essex in boys hockey action was a little deceiving.
The Raiders trailed Essex 1-0 after the first period and were still within a goal late in the third (3-2) before the wheels fell off.
Patrick Cooley had a goal and an assist and Cam Rider and Riley Rodrigue added goals. Graham Seidnern and Anders Lowkes also had assists for Rutland.
Rutland goalie Noah Bruttomesso had 36 saves.
The Raiders host BFA-St. Albans on Saturday.
WRESTLING
MR host meet
NORTH CLARENDON — It was Senior Night for Mill River's Kaleb Spencer and he came through by winning two of his three matches.
Mill River had only a couple of wrestlers at the event and Burr and Burton just five.
"Springfield against Randolph was kind of the show," Mill River coach Lee Tyminski said.
NORDIC
Geislers 6th
WOODFORD — Rutland senior Brady Geisler and freshman sister Erin Geisler were sixth in their Nordic ski races at Prospect Mountain on Wednesday.
Brady Geisler finished the boys race in 17:41.6. Teammate Sam Kay finished 10th in 20:20.9.
Erin Geisler finished the girls race in 23:58.9.
"It was great conditions. (MAU coach) Rob Short did a great job of laying out the course," said Rutland coach Bill Belmonte. "We skied very well."
The Raiders are at U-32 for a skate race on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Clinic at RHS
The Vermont High School Coaches Association is hosting its annual football clinic at Rutland High School on March 11.
This clinic will include nine lecture hours beginning with three one-hour sessions beginning at 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
The cost of the clinic is $30 for members of the Vermont High School Coaches Association and $35 for non-members.
Many of the top college coaches from around New England will be clinicians. Many vendors from around the Northeast will also be on hand.
These coaches will be available to answer any questions.
There will be discounted rooms available to those attending at the Comfort Inn in Trolley Square in Rutland.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
KSC 52, Castleton 47
CASTLETON — The Keene State men's basketball team stayed perfect in the Little East Conference standings (6-0) with a hard-earned 62-57 victory at Castleton University on Wednesday night.
Castleton fell to 0-6 in the league and 5-10 overall.
Johnny Torrence led Castleton with 12 points. Alex Blackmore and John Walsh followed with 10 each.
