Playing 22 innings of baseball in one day, the South Burlington Wildcats American Legion baseball team left all they had on the diamond on Saturday.
South Burlington needed three wins to advance to the state championship game on Sunday against Essex, but the Wildcats fell one inning short, losing to Brattleboro 12-11 in the final game of the day.
South Burlington’s day started over at Otter Valley Union High School, where it fell behind early against Manchester Union Underground. The Wildcats grabbed the lead midway through the game and held on from there, winning 8-5.
After a 20-minute drive over to St. Peter’s Field, White River Junction was the next club in South Burlington’s way.
The Wildcats had a 5-2 lead through four innings, but Post 84 found its groove in the fifth and took it to another level in the sixth. In the top of the fifth, Jacob Dwinell drove in two on a double and White River Junction seized control of the game with seven runs in the sixth, mostly on the back of walks by South Burlington pitching.
The Wildcats responded with five runs in the bottom half of the sixth and knotted the score in the bottom of the seventh on a balk by White River Junction pitcher Ethan Belvin.
In the eighth inning, Mason Klesch hit a gap shot to score Nolan Antonicci to give the Wildcats a 12-11 win and send South Burlington to the third game of the day against Brattleboro.
Post 5 had been shut out by Essex 4-0 in the first game at St. Peter’s Field on Saturday, so they had to sit around all day waiting for their opponent.
The matchup between Brattleboro and South Burlington had all the makings of a pitchers’ duel with the game tied 1-1 through four innings.
Brattleboro nabbed the momentum in the bottom of the fifth with four runs, including three coming in on an Alex Bingham triple.
South Burlington responded with an eight-run top of the sixth, including a three-run single by Alex Jones. Brattleboro got a run back in the bottom half and the Wildcats scored two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh, then needing just three outs to head to the final.
Brattleboro battled back, scoring four to cut the South Burlington lead to one, before Alex Bingham hit a gap shot to score two and secure the Post 5 win.
AUTO RACING
D-Bowl penalties
WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway has announced that two drivers from its Sportsman Modified division have been penalized following a pair of related incidents on Saturday.
Joey Scarborough and Demetrios Drellos were competing for second place in the 30-lap feature race on Saturday night when Drellos made contact from behind with Scarborough’s car, resulting in both cars spinning off the track and crashing. Drellos pulled his car out of the race immediately after the incident, but he would not have been allowed to continue had he tried to return.
For his unsportsmanlike conduct, Demetrios Drellos has been placed last in the finishing order of the race (26th place) and will receive a 50-point penalty in the weekly handicap. Drellos has also been suspended from competition for one race at Devil’s Bowl Speedway and will not be eligible to compete on Saturday. He will be allowed to return for the “Battle at the Bowl” event on Sunday.
Following the race, Joey Scarborough entered the pit area and intentionally drove his car toward the Drellos pit stall at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing several pedestrians before ramming into the parked racecar of Justin Stone.
Scarborough then attempted to reverse his car and change directions before several people including Devil’s Bowl Speedway owner Mike Bruno intervened, stopping Scarborough’s car from moving. Scarborough then exited his car and a scuffle ensued with several bystanders.
For his actions and for actions detrimental to motorsports, Scarborough and several of his team members have been suspended from Devil’s Bowl Speedway indefinitely and will not be allowed on the speedway’s property for the foreseeable future.
LITTLE LEAGUE
Essex wins title
BURLINGTON — Essex Town Little League won the Vermont Little League state tournament championship with a 2-1 win against Addison County Saturday afternoon.
Essex advances to the New England Regional tournament in Bristol, Connecticut, hoping to lock up a spot in the Little League World Series.
