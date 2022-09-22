CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's volleyball team prevailed in a marathon match against a SUNY-Cobleskill team that refused to quit.
The Spartans won the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-21, but Cobleskill came back to win the next two, 25-22 and 29-27, to force the fifth set.
The Spartans outlasted the Fighting Tigers 15-13 in the final set to win the match, 3-2.
Hailey Martinovich led the Spartans to the win 16 kills and 16 digs.
Vanessa LeBrun was also a mainstay for the Spartans with 11 kills, 26 digs and five serving aces.
Maddie Deisignore had 20 digs and Jadyn Bates another 17.
The Spartans raised their record to 3-6.
BOYS SOCCER
OV, GM nixed
CHESTER — Thursday's scheduled boys soccer gameday between Otter Valley and Green Mountain was postponed due to field conditions at Green Mountain.
GIRLS SOCCER
L&G 7, Mill River 0
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray kept its perfect season intact on Thursday by beating Mill River 7-0.
The Rebels will take an 8-0 record into Monday's game at Twin Valley which has a 6 p.m. start time.
Mill River fell to 0-5 and will be looking to break through for that elusive first victory on Saturday at noon at Bellows Falls.
In other girls soccer action on Thursday, Mount Abraham clipped Milton 3-1 and Vergennes blanked Rice 1-0.
FIELD HOCKEY
BF, Springfield ppd.
SPRINGFIELD — The field hockey game between Springfield and Bellows Falls scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to a wet Michelle Porter Field.
No makeup date has been set.
"Our field doesn't drain very well. I don't know if we will even be able to practice tomorrow (Friday)," Springfield coach Alex Nikolovski said.
She was anticipating an indoor practice that day to get ready for the trip to Brandon on Saturday to take on Otter Valley. It is the Otters' Homecoming game.
FOOTBALL
CHS 12, Seawolves 7
COLCHESTER — The Colchester football team earned a 12-7 win against the Division I Seawolves Thursday night.
The Lakers jumped up 12-0 through three quarters. Matai Callahan had a touchdown run in the first quarter and another in the third.
Sam Parris accounted for the lone Seawolves touchdown on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Colchester (2-2) hosts Spaulding next Friday. The Seawolves (0-4) are at BFA-St. Albans next Friday.
GOLF
Rutland 2nd
MANCHESTER — The Rutland gold team competed in an 18-hole match play event hosted by Burr and Burton Academy on Thursday and finished second.
BBA won with 20.5 points, while Rutland had 13.5. Hartford finished third with 12 points.
MEN'S SOCCER
UVM hosts Binghamton
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men's soccer team, 6-1-1 and ranked No. 22 nationally, begins America East Conference playon Saturday by hosting Binghamton on Virtue Field at 7 p.m.
